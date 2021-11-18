Decline in Metro Manila cases seen to continue but OCTA warns vs â€˜overconfidenceâ€™

Decline in Metro Manila cases seen to continue but OCTA warns vs ‘overconfidence’

Commuters prepare their face shields as they board an EDSA carousel bus at the Monumento station in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research said Thursday that COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila will likely continue to decline, but cautioned the public against letting their guard down.

The independent panel of experts said in a November 18 report that the National Capital Region averaged 379 additional infections from November 11 to 17.

That was down from the 407 the week before that, or from November 4 to 10. The growth rate, it said, was at -7%.

Data by OCTA fellow Guido David on Twitter indicated the virus's reproduction rate in Metro Manila is at 0.5, which refers to the number of persons a positive individual can infect.

He added the positivity rate in NCR is projected to improve from the 3% during November 10 to 16, to 2% this week.

"With such a low positivity rate, we project the NCR will continue to have a decline in new cases," he said, "with a target seven-day average of 200 new cases by end of November."

The Department of Health has classified Metro Manila as "low-risk" for COVID-19, the same status for the entire country.

This month, the capital region is under Alert Level 2, a looser type of lockdown where various restrictions have since been eased.

But over a Laging Handa briefing, OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye said the improving picture should not be a cause for overconfidence.

"We have to remain vigilant because COVID-19 is still here," he said partly in Filipino. "The worst thing we can do as a country right now is to underestimate the virus and overestimate our achievements and become complacent."

Rye said local governments should continue their testing, tracing and isolation programs.He also appealed to the national government to sustain funding for contact tracing efforts.

"We won't be able to sustain our trends without it so we have to continue the budget for that," Rye said in Filipino.