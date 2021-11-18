Merck seeking EUA for COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in Philippines â€” FDA

Merck seeking EUA for COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in Philippines — FDA

MANILA, Philippines — Pharmaceutical company Merck. & Co has sought emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir in the Philippines, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

FDA chief Eric Domingo told ANC's "Headstart" that Merck applied for EUA to local drug regulators last week.

"This is now under evaluation," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "Although our experts still have questions to the applicant that need to be answered."

Molnupiravir is an investigational oral antiviral drug. The World Health Organization, citing interim phase III clinical trials, said it reduces the risk of hospitalization among mild to moderate COVID-19 cases by 50%.

As of end-October, molnupiravir is being evaluated by the WHO for a possible inclusion in its list of approved COVID-19 therapeutics.

Domingo said while supplies of the pill are already in the Philippines, its access remains limited in hospitals with compassionate special permit from the FDA.

Apart from molnupiravir, he added the agency had already issued an EUA to ronapreve for treatment COVID-19 cases.

The FDA chief said the drug is for mild to moderate coronavirus infections, and can be taken by individuals 12 years old and above.

And as the Philippines begins administering COVID-19 booster shots starting with health workers, Domingo stressed getting the jabs on the unvaccinated remains a priority.

"Before we give extra doses, it's really more important for more people in the population to get the vaccines," he said. "These are available in your respective local government units so please have yourself listed as soon as you can."