Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines â€” operators

Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines — operators
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 11:13am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Face shield wearing now optional in Metro Manila rail lines — operators
MRT commuters line up to show their vaccination card at MRT-3 North Ave. station on Aug. 3, 2021. Vaccinated train commuters may now avail themselves of free rides in the Light Rail Transit 2, Manila Metro Rail Transit 3 and Philippine National Railways starting August 3 until the end of lockdown in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Following President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to ease national policy on the use of face shields, the managements of the three rail lines in Metro Manila have decided to follow suit. 



This was confirmed separately by all three rail service providers on their official social media pages Tuesday morning. 





"Today, the MRT-3 management will begin implementing the voluntary wearing of the face shield on its passengers, according to the announcement issued by Malacañang on the resumption of the implementation of Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila," the Department of Transportation-MRT-3 said on Twitter. 



"We have received a directive from DOTr that starting today, [the] face shield is no longer mandatory at LRT-2," the Light Rail Transit Authority, which operates the LRT-2 line, said on its Facebook page. 



Similarly, the Light Rail Manila Corporation, which operates the LRT-1 line in Manila, also said: "Voluntarily na lamang po ang pag susuot ng face shield when riding LRT-1."



Under the new rules, face shields are no longer required, to be worn on a voluntary basis for areas under Alert Levels 3, 2 and 1.



Metro Manila is on Alert Level 2 until end-November. 



In December 2020, the government began requiring individuals to wear face shields on top of face masks whenever they leave their homes.



The Philippines is one of the few countries that advocated the use of face shields in addition to face masks, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, said in late August.



"The face shields are being used to reduce the likelihood of infection through the eyes. That’s not actually an additional layer although it boosts the protection provided by poor mask-wearing practices," Abeyasinghe said.



Philippine Medical Association president Dr. Benito Atienza nevertheless urged the public, especially children, to still opt to wear face shields, saying the provide an additional layer of protection.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

