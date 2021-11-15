

































































 




   







   















Moreno promises support to local and IP communities on reforestation, conservation
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 3:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Moreno promises support to local and IP communities on reforestation, conservation
Presidential aspirant and Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso delivered a message to the supporters during the visit at Quezon City Memorial Circle in this file photo dated October 29, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos, File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — If elected president, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno vowed to mitigate the impacts of climate change and disaster in the country by pursuing massive rehabilitation, recovery, and reforestation of around two million hectares of the country’s denuded forests. 



At a stakeholders' meeting at the Agricultural Training Institute held at the Mimaropa Regional Office in Naujan town, Moreno said his version of the national government's reforestation program will "harness the strength and capability of local government units, local communities, especially indigenous communities and tribes, and the private sector."



President Rodrigo Duterte's own approach to the problem saw him warning mining companies in 2018 that he would declare a total ban on open-pit mining the following year.



“For decades, the government has borrowed and spent billions of pesos in government-led reforestation programs that have had limited success because of the absence of strong support and engagement with LGUs, communities and private sector,” Moreno, who has said he aims to "replicate" his policies as Manila chief, explained.  



He vowed to engage and work with upland and indigenous communities to directly manage and protect forest areas and utilize forest resources that they have protected and sustainably managed within their ancestral lands with support from the national and local governments and private sector groups. 



Moreno pointed out that recovering, rehabilitating, and protecting the country’s natural resources are investments into the country’s natural capital assets that are critical in the country’s post-coronavirus recovery plan and development future.



He also highlighted the need for trilateral cooperation between LGUs, indigenous peoples, and local communities for the protection and preservation of some 4.5 million hectares of key terrestrial and coastal/marine biodiversity conservation areas. 



“Here in Mindoro province, the Mangyans and other indigenous people in the province have a big role to play in guarding our forests against illegal logging. And we will make sure they have support from the national government and the LGUs," Moreno said in Filipino.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
