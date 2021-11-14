

































































 




   







   















Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 2:33pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Office of Civil Defense Twitter account hacked, turns crypto bro
Photo shows the logo of the Office of Civil Defense. 
Office of Civil Defense Facebook page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The official Twitter account of the Office of Civil Defense was hacked Saturday night, leading to "unusual tweets" posted on the platform typically used to coordinate and disseminate information on the department's risk reduction efforts. 



This was confirmed by the OCD, a bureau of the Department of National Defense and the implementing arm of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, in a public statement Sunday morning. 



"We are asking for your understanding in relation to leaked posts about matters outside the mandate of our office," the statement, posted on the OCD's Facebook page, reads. 







Screenshot taken 2:15 p.m. on Sunday shows the official Twitter account of the Office of Civil Defense has been renamed with its profile photo reset to Twitter's default template.

Philstar.com screengrab









"This is the reason why unusual tweets referring to matters not related to the Philippines' disaster risk reduction and management system had been appearing today," the statement reads. 



"Our information technology specialists are already working to get our account running back to normal at the soonest possible time."



As of Sunday afternoon, the official account has not yet been recovered, though the office's Facebook account remains intact. 



It is yet unclear who is responsible for the social media breach. 



"We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused, and we assure our people that DRRM-related services continue along with our usual information dissemination drives to promote public safety and preparedness against hazards and disasters."







Screenshot taken 2:19 p.m. on Sunday shows the Civil Defense PH Twitter account posting content on bitcoin and currency trading.

Philstar.com screengrab









This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

