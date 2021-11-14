

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
CHED: Med, nursing students can be vaccinators for nat'l vax program
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 9:56am

                           

                        

                                                                        
CHED: Med, nursing students can be vaccinators for nat'l vax program
Filipinos below 19 years of age receive candies, chocolate, drinks and bread while listening to doctors at the monitoring center after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Marikina Sports Complex on Nov. 4, 2021.  
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Interns, clinical clerks, and fourth-year medicine and nursing students can now become vaccinators in the coronavirus task force's national vaccination program, the Commission on Higher Education said Sunday.



This comes after the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Health released Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-003 providing guidelines for participating higher education institutions, hospitals with National Internship Program and all governance levels participating in the National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment and Vaccination Program.



In a statement sent to reporters, the CHED confirmed that students can volunteer as health screeners, vaccinators, and pre/post-vaccination monitors under the supervision of licensed physicians and nurses.



“The government is now fast-tracking the vaccination roll-out as more COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the country. Yesterday and for the 2nd time, the country breached the 1 million daily target for vaccination. As we increase the number of vaccination sites and increase daily targets, these additional vaccinators and support staff are critical to achieving herd immunity in the next two months,” said CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III.



The Philippines is slated to see a limited return to classrooms starting Monday, November 15, which would mark the first time since in-person learning will resume since the pandemic hit in 2020. 



As it currently stands, 61 higher education institutions are now functioning as vaccination centers all over the country.



“While more than 1 million college students have already been vaccinated, this is only about 30% of the target number. We need to rapidly vaccinate more students,” De Vera said.



The post-graduate/undergraduate interns, clinical clerks, and fourth-year nursing students who will volunteer will be trained and supervised by health professionals.



Under the JMC's guidelines, any volunteer work and completed number of hours will be credited in the students' internship and will be certified by the head of the vaccination team in the particular vaccination site where they rendered their services.



The voluntary participation of these students in vaccination sites will be implemented regardless of the area’s risk classification as categorized by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases.



All CHED regional offices have been instructed to work with higher education institutions that have medicine and nursing programs to produce an inventory of student-volunteer vaccinators and work with the DOH and local governments to assign these student volunteers to the various vaccination sites.



To date, health authorities have recorded 2.81 million coronavirus cases in the Philippines. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Go runs for president, Duterte to go head-to-head with daughter Sara in VP race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go runs for president, Duterte to go head-to-head with daughter Sara in VP race


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go is joining the presidential race, while President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to go head-to-head with his daughter,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno refuses to apologize to Chinese navy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno refuses to apologize to Chinese navy


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet Isko Moreno refused to apologize to the Chinese navy for his comments on the West Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte scraps reelection bid for vice-presidential run                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte scraps reelection bid for vice-presidential run


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte-Carpio consistently topped Pulse Asia's pre-elections surveys even after she declared that she had no interest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Opposition urged to unite to counter Marcos-Duterte tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Opposition urged to unite to counter Marcos-Duterte tandem


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio potentially joining forces for the 2022 elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government to ramp up demand for more COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government to ramp up demand for more COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is determined to continue generating greater demand for COVID-19 vaccines in preparation for the three-day...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors want contact sports only for fully vaxxed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors want contact sports only for fully vaxxed


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The mayors of Metro Manila have recommended allowing only fully vaccinated individuals to play and watch contact sports, an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte calls for international cooperation to boost economic recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte calls for international cooperation to boost economic recovery


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte called for closer international cooperation to hasten the economic recovery of Asia-Pacific states from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 1.2-M Moderna doses arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 1.2-M Moderna doses arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A total of 1,279,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine bought by the government arrived Saturday in the Philippi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-top cop Eleazar to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-top cop Eleazar to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Guillermo Eleazar, who just retired this week as Philippine National Police chief, will be running for senator under the ticket...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque loses bid for International Law Commission seat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque loses bid for International Law Commission seat


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson failed to clinch a seat at the International Law Commission, garnering the least number of votes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with