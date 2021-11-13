Over 1.2-M Moderna doses arrive in Philippines

This file photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to the Moderna biotech company logo.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 1,279,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine bought by the government arrived Saturday in the Philippines.

The fresh shipment of the jabs landed at Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard China Airlines flight CI 701 at around 10 a.m.

With the new shots, the country has so far received over 11.74 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, over 3 million of which were donated through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility, over 6.01 million were bought by the government and nearly 2.73 were procured by the private sector.

Moderna’s jab is the fourth most common vaccine available in the country, after Sinovac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

The country has so far received around 121.87 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines, according to Philstar.com’s independent monitoring.

The government is targeting to vaccinate up to 77.13 million this year in bid to achieve population protection.

Philstar.com’s monitoring shows that 33.85% of the population have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, while 28.26% have been fully vaccinated.

— Xave Gregorio