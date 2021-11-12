

































































 




   







   















Romualdez: Sara joined Lakas-CMD for possible national run
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 1:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Romualdez: Sara joined Lakas-CMD for possible national run
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio takes her oath as a member of Lakas-CMD before party president House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and in the presence of party chairperson Sen. Bong Revilla.
Office of House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez  /  Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio jumped ship to former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s Lakas-CMD for a potential run for a national office, party president and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said Friday.



“I’d like to tell you that she has joined Lakas-CMD for a possible run in the national arena of Philippine politics,” Romualdez said in a virtual press conference.





He added that Duterte-Carpio’s decision on whether she will be running for president or vice president will likely be known over the weekend.



Duterte-Carpio took her oath as Lakas-CMD member before Romualdez on Thursday at the sidelines of the wedding of the daughter of party chairman Sen. Bong Revilla at his farm in Silang, Cavite.



Previously, the Davao City mayor was the chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the regional party she founded in 2018 in support of her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.



Duterte-Carpio’s moving from a regional party to a national party sets the stage for a potential run for a national position by substituting for Lakas-CMD’s aspirants for the presidency or vice presidency.



A certain Anna Capella Velasco and another Lyle Fernando Uy filed their candidacies for president and vice president under Lakas-CMD, but the party’s secretary general, House Deputy Speaker Prospero Pichay, told ABS-CBN News that they were just placeholders.



Pichay later walked back on this statement.



If the party were to be followed, Romualdez said they want Duterte-Carpio to run for president, but he added that they would respect whatever her decision may be.



“We shall support her decision with the options that are before her,” he said. “The party is here to provide security, support and to provide as much positive influence in moving the candidacy of our party members forward and for their future success.”



The Davao City mayor’s recent maneuvering leading up to the Commission on Elections’ deadline for the substitution of candidates who withdrew their electoral bids have made waves in the political scene, with a faction of the ruling PDP-Laban backed by her father mulling over their next moves.



This PDP-Laban faction said they are “exploring all options,” including their original plan of fielding Sen. Bong Go as president and President Duterte as vice president.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 12:36pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the aspirants for local and national posts in the May 2022 elections. — Main photo by The STAR/Boy Santos

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 12:36pm                              


                              
PDP-Laban's Cusi wing says it is exploring all options amid shifts in the political scene.



This includes going back to their original plan of fielding Sen. Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte as president and vice president, respectively. — Xave Gregorio



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 11, 2021 - 5:58pm                              


                              
National Commission on Indigenous Peoples official Marlon Bosantog is quitting his posts after being nominated to represent an Indigenous Peoples party-list group.



Bosantog, a lawyer, is also one of the spokespersons of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.



He will be among the nominees of IPEACE Epanaw, a new party-list participating in the 2022 elections. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 11, 2021 - 2:59pm                              


                              
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has tendered her resignation from Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the party says.



HNP Secretary General Anthony del Rosario says the Davao City mayor resigned at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.



"In her letter to the officers and members of HNP, she states that, 'It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me,'" Del Rosario says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 22, 2021 - 8:17pm                              


                              
Former senator Bongbong Marcos, a presidential aspirant, flew to Cebu to pay a courtesy visit to Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia at the capitol, The Freeman reports.



Marcos was accompanied by Rep. Duke Frasco (Cebu 5th district).

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 22, 2021 - 3:57pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo picks labor leader Sonny Matula to complete her Senate slate for the 2022 national elections.



"Malinaw ang track record ni Attorney Sonny sa paglaban para sa karapatan ng mga manggagawang Pilipino. Humarap siya sa mga malalaking korporasyon, na ang tanging sandata ay paninindigan at husay sa abogasya," Robredo says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
