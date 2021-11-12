Chief Manila fiscal named to Comelec

Photo shows Rey Bulay as a member of the Presidential Commission on Good Government, in the Facebook page of his fraternity Lex Talionis.

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has nominated the chief city prosecutor of Manila, Rey Bulay, as commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Malacañang announced yesterday.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed the nomination of Atty. Rey E. Bulay as Commissioner of the Commission on Elections for a term expiring on Feb. 2, 2027,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

“We are confident that Attorney Bulay will ensure the conduct of honest, orderly, credible and peaceful elections. We wish Atty. Bulay all the best in his new assignment,” he added.

Bulay will replace former Comelec commissioner Luie Guia, who retired last February.

Bulay is Manila’s prosecutor and former commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government, which is tasked to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses.

He was a councilor of Muntinlupa City and president of the Councilors League of the Philippines.

Bulay is a graduate of San Beda College of Law and a fraternity brother of Duterte in Lex Talionis.