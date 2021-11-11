

































































 




   







   















CHR to probe rape, killing of minor in Batangas
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 4:41pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CHR to probe rape, killing of minor in Batangas
Information reaching the office of Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar indicated that the body of the victim was found in a forested area in Brgy. Sta. Maria on the evening of Monday, November 8.
The STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Thursday said it will launch an inquiry into the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Sta. Maria, Batangas. 



According to information bared by the PNP, the victim went over to her classmate's house on the morning of November 8 to answer a module but did not return home by nightfall, causing her family to search for her. 





Police also reported that the victim's body was found later that same night, naked and with her face covered with her own clothes and her module beside her body.  The Laurel Municipal Police Station found initial indications that she was raped and strangled to death. 



CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia in a statement condemned the incident as "another violent act against our children," extending condolences to the victim's family and loved ones. 



"We continuously remind the government that children are entitled of our utmost care and protection as one of the vulnerable sectors in our population.," De Guia said.



"At the same time, protecting the rights of the children remains to be a shared, collective goal regardless of position, power, and affiliation." 



While she welcomed the commitment from the country's top cop, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, to hold the perpetrators accountable, De Guia said CHR plans conduct its own independent investigation "to aid in seeking truth and justice for this violation of a child’s right and dignity."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
