PNP to conduct nighttime patrols 'to ensure caroler security' during holiday season

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police directed local police stations around the country to begin nighttime patrols to ensure the security and safety of carolers this Holiday season.

This comes after the Department of the Interior and Local Government confirmed Wednesday that caroling is allowed in areas under Alert Level 2, including Metro Manila.

"Now that Christmas is approaching, I'm sure the youth will start caroling which is already part of our Filipino tradition," Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement sent to reporters Thursday morning.

"I have instructed our police to start conducting night patrols for the safety of the carolers and also to make sure they follow health protocols."

The Department of Health has advised carolers to continue wearing face masks and shields, saying individuals who are singing are usually producing more respiratory particles that could transmit the coronavirus.

Eleazar in his statement urged the public to continue observing health protocols and avoid complacency just because the number of COVID-19 cases are decreasing.

"Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is declining, this is not a reason to be complacent and neglect to comply with minimum public health standards," Eleazar said.

"Our Christmas will be happier if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop and our loved ones are still with us and do not have any illness."

To date, health authorities have recorded 2.80 million coronavirus infections around the country.