Headlines
                        
Immigration warns of fake agents harassing foreign nationals
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 11:56am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Immigration warns of fake agents harassing foreign nationals
This file photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila. 
Bureau of Immigration FB Page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has warned foreign nationals in the country of individuals posing as personnel of the agency to harass them.



Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has issued an advisory after the bureau received reports of fake BI employees that harass and sometimes extort foreign nationals in the country.





“A victim sent us a letter for verification of a notice he received via courier, inviting him to the BI office in connection to a purported investigation, lest be charged and deported,” Morente said.



The letter was signed by a certain Special Agent Juanito Balmas, but BI records showed that he is not their employee.



Morente said the victim was asked to appear to the BI office on Saturday, but the bureau’s offices are closed during weekends.



“We suspect that whoever was trying to harass him will meet him nearby and possibly extort money from him,” he said.



Morente clarified that legal notices sent to foreign nationals in the country bear the bureau’s official letterhead and are signed by their legitimate employees. Should the public wish to verify communication sent to them, they may also reach BI offices through contract information found on their website in this link. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

