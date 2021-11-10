

































































 




   







   















Duterte urges Comelec to allow limited assemblies during campaign period
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 6:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte urges Comelec to allow limited assemblies during campaign period
President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the media after Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go filed his certificate of candidacy to join the vice presidential race in Pasay City, metro Manila on October 2, 2021.
AFP / Lisa Marie David / Pool
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Commission on Elections to allow limited assemblies during the campaign period, saying not all candidates can afford to buy airtime for television commercials.



"That's the problem of Comelec - whether they will allow us to assemble because you cannot campaign by just shouting at one corner. You have to have a place where maybe they would limit the attendants or the number of people there but that's the problem of Comelec, they will deal with it," Duterte said during a pre-recorded public address last Tuesday.



"I’d like to remind the Comelec that you must give the candidates really the space and the - whatever modalities there. Because there can never be an election without a campaign and other people cannot also afford - some candidates cannot afford the expense of the TV exposures," he added.



Officials have vowed to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination program to ensure a better Christmas and a safe election period. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said the inoculation of the country's eligible population should be completed by February, the start of the campaign period for national posts.



Under the Comelec's draft campaign guidelines, physical interactions between candidates are not allowed and all poll-related events should follow COVID-19 safety and health protocols. In-person gatherings can only fill up to 10 % of the venue capacity.



The government is set to conduct a three-day national vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1 to encourage the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It aims to inoculate at least half of the country's population by yearend. 



About 38.64 percent of the Philippines' eligible population or 29.8 million persons have been fully vaccinated as of November 8.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

