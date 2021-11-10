Duterte says it's legal for employers to reject unvaxxed job applicants

President Rodrigo Duterte receives his second shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on July 12, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Employers have the right to reject unvaccinated job applicants to protect their businesses but it may be illegal to dismiss employees who are not inoculated against COVID-19, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

Speaking during a pre-recorded public address last Tuesday, Duterte said COVID-19 contamination in the workplace could stop the operation of a business.

"Kung hindi ka bakunado, hindi ka tanggapin sa trabaho (If you are not vaccinated, you won't be hired). I think that is legal," the president said.

"You (employers) have the right to refuse, to accept as an employee...somebody who is not vaccinated and would go and join the rest of the employees in the factory or a place or whatever workplace that you have as your business and then this guy would start to contaminate everybody. It could mean a loss of - stoppage or whatever if everyone gets sick," he added.

Duterte said employers who refuse to hire unvaccinated applicants are only protecting their properties, investments and employees.

"But I think it’s legal for employers not to accept people who are not vaccinated. They are right. I agree with them. And as a lawyer, I will say that they did the right thing. You are just protecting business and other people... What could be the legal argument against it?" he added.

Duterte, however, noted that some persons refuse to be vaccinated because of their convictions and religious beliefs. Citing labor lawyers, Duterte said dismissing employees who do not want to avail of pandemic shots would violate the law.

"And this has created several conflicting legal theories of whether or not it is right to do this - to deny them opportunities," the president said.

"Maybe as a lawyer, I would say that if you are employed and you refuse to be vaccinated, well, that is too bad for the employer, but according to labor lawyers, strongly saying that you cannot dismiss those who refuse to get vaccinated. That would be a violation of the law, and I think I agree with it," he added.

Last month, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said a law may be needed to prohibit businesses from hiring unvaccinated persons. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. has said there would be no discrimination if a company rejects an applicant who has not been inoculated because it has the responsibility to protect its workers and customers from the virus.

However, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra had clarified that vaccination is not a compulsory requirement for employment, citing the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which states that vaccine cards "shall not be considered as an additional mandatory requirement for educational, employment, and other similar government transaction purposes."