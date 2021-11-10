30M Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't eyes massive drive for end-November

Filipinos below 19 years of age receive candies, chocolate, drinks and bread while listening to doctors at the monitoring center after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Marikina Sports Complex on Nov. 4, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has fully inoculated 27.61% of the country's population against the coronavirus since its vaccination program began in March.

Department of Health figures as of November 9 show that a total of 30.11 million Filipinos have either received a second dose of the life-saving vaccine or completed the single-dose regimen manufactured by US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

This is far from the lower-end target of 50 million that authorities have set for the end of the year.

Another 35.66 million people or 32.71% of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Authorities administered a daily average of 765,422 shots in the last week, around half of the new 1.5 million target that they set.

November to end with mass inoculation campaign

President Rodrigo Duterte during his taped address aired Tuesday night said his government is "planning to conduct a three-day national vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1 coinciding with our November 30 commemoration of Bonifacio Day."

"With this, we want to convey the message that every Filipino who will get vaccinated… everyone who got vaccinated is a hero, all of you are heroes," he added in Filipino.

However, he again took lashed out at Filipinos who have not yet been vaccinated, cussing them out and telling them to stop causing him problems.

While the government's vaccination program had a slow start due to supply issues, government officials and agencies have been gradually pushing to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier this week proposed making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, a conditional cash transfer program to encourage the poorest Filipinos to keep their children in school and to bring them to health centers for checkups.

The proposal has not been received well, with senators saying it made the DILG seem "detached from reality and unaware of the real plight of the poor."