Isko says unbothered by Sara Duterte's withdrawal from Davao mayoral race

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno delivers a speech during the groundbreaking of the 20-story San Sebastian Residences in Quiapo yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer, said he is unbothered by news that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has withdrawn her bid for reelection, a move that could signal a run for higher office.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest daughter did not state any reasons for her withdrawal on Tuesday, but this did not stop speculations that she will be seeking a national post.

"I don’t care about what they want to do with their politics. We're not involved with the group, and we are not part of their politics," he was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of an event in Pilar, Bataan.

Domagoso has been critical of some of the Duterte administration's policies, particularly on pandemic response. In the past, he had expressed support for other policies, including the "war on drugs." He said then that only President Duterte had "tried to confront" illegal drugs.

Earlier Wednesday, the camp of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos, the son of the former dictator, said Mayor Duterte-Carpio's potential run for national office "deserves respect."

"Any comment for or against it is very inappropriate. In the meantime, let’s just all wait for what her decision would be," lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, told reporters.

Statement of Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos, on latest petition to cancel COC and on Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s rumored run for a national post: @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/pctBW7cnVo — Kristine Patag (@kristinepatag) November 10, 2021

That same morning, Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay), a close ally of Duterte-Carpio, hinted at the possibility of Duterte running as Marcos' vice president.

“She wanted to be president since May. There were just stumbling blocks towards it," he said in an interview aired over ANC's "Headstart".

"She’s running for president. All this political gyration just shows that she’s moving towards the presidency."

Duterte-Carpio reportedly met with Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the ruling PDP-Laban party, in October.

Dela Rosa, who has made clear his willingness to drop out of the race, later admitted that he pushed the presidential daughter to take his place as the party's presidential candidate.

Robredo on Tuesday also said she was unfazed by the latest development as she expressed confidence in her "unconventional" campaign which she described as a "people's movement."

“As far as our ticket is concerned, I don’t think it will affect us at all. If at all, when that happens, the lines will be clearer,” she said during an online forum with the Rotary Club of Makati on Tuesday.

— Franco Luna with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and Xave Gregorio