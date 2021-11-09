Philippines gets 793,900 Astrazeneca doses donated by Germany

Screengrab shows workers unloading the crate containing the Philippines' new supply of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which were donated by Germany

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday received 793,900 doses of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from the German government.

State-run PTV reported an Emirates plane landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay shortly after 4 p.m. of November 9 carrying the jabs.

Earlier Tuesday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Germany's donation was coursed through the global initiative COVAX Facility.

The latest shipment brought the country's received supply of Astrazeneca to 15.10 million doses, according to Philstar.com's monitoring.

Of that, 6.76 million doses were from the World Health Organization co-led COVAX Facility.

Most of the Philippines' stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines remain of Sinovac, with national government purchase at 41.60 million doses in total.

Other vaccine brands being administered in the country are Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V as well as Johnson & Johnson.

Latest figures showed there are now 29.80 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

That makes up 38.64% of the government's target of inoculating 77.13 million this year in a bid to achieve "population protection."

Some 35.13 million, meanwhile, have received a first dose or 45.55% of the goal this 2021.