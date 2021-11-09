Philippines sees 1,409 new COVID-19 cases, 14 labs without data

Traffic officers inspect public utility vehicles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on November 4, 2021 after the pandemic task force increased seating capacity in public transport to 70%

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday listed 1,409 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 2,806,694

Health officials said 1.1% of the Philippines' total caseload remain as active cases. They added 14 laboratories failed to turn in screening results.

"The lower deaths reported today is due to technical issues encountered with COVIDKaya," the agency said.

Active cases: 30,544 or 1.1% of the total

Deaths : 46, pushing the count to 44,567

Recoveries: 2,941 bringing the number to 2,731,583

