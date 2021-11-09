

































































 




   







   















Philippines sees 1,409 new COVID-19 cases, 14 labs without data
                        

                           
November 9, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines sees 1,409 new COVID-19 cases, 14 labs without data
Traffic officers inspect public utility vehicles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on November 4, 2021 after the pandemic task force increased seating capacity in public transport to 70%
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday listed 1,409 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 2,806,694



Health officials said 1.1% of the Philippines' total caseload remain as active cases. They added 14 laboratories failed to turn in screening results. 



"The lower deaths reported today is due to technical issues encountered with COVIDKaya," the agency said.



    
	
  • Active cases: 30,544 or 1.1% of the total
  • Deaths: 46, pushing the count to 44,567
  • Recoveries: 2,941 bringing the number to 2,731,583
GDP grows in third quarter



    
	
  • The Philippines' gross domestic product grew by 7.1% in the third quarter of the year, with the economy avoiding a return to recession despite hard lockdowns. 
  • Health Secretary Fransciso Duque III suggested that Metro Manila could be downgraded further to Alert Level 1 if COVID-19 cases in the capital region continue to be on the decline. 
  • An education official said 30 private schools have been nominated to join the limited resumption of face-to-face classes this month. 
  • Manila Mayor Isko Moreno challenged the national government to take to court his executive order relaxing the use of face shields in the country's capital. 
  • The Philippines will get nearly 800,000 doses of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon as a donation from Germany coursed through COVAX Facility. 
