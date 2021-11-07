DOH: COVID-19 tally up by 2,605 new cases, but 2 labs without data

Commuters sport face shields while riding the LRT Line 2 coach in Quezon City on Nov. 3, 2021. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases eyes scrapping the mandatory wearing of face shield policy in connection with the downtrend in COVID-19 cases in the country, Malacañang spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 2,605 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,803,213.

In its latest bulletin released Sunday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 5.2% out of 48,450 tests.

Active cases : 33,526 or 1.2% of the total

: 33,526 or 1.2% of the total Recoveries : 3,901, new additions, bringing the number to 2,725,257

: 3,901, new additions, bringing the number to 2,725,257 Deaths: 191, now 44,430 in total

According to the Department of Health, two labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.

However, the DOH added that the eight labs only accounted for 0.5% of all samples tested and 0.5% of all positive individuals.

It has been 600 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.

Sunday marks just the second day that that Alert Level 2 was suddenly hoisted over Metro Manila after the announcement was made on Friday night.

What's new today?

In the first two days of Alert Level 2 implementation, the Philippine National Police has accosted 18,625 violators of curfew and minimum public health standards, according to the latest figures sent to reporters.

Senior citizens, as well as children, will now be allowed on public transportation under the recently-implemented Alert Level 2 in the National Capital Region, the Metro Manila Development Authority said Sunday.

The House of Representatives will be prioritizing passage of the government's P5.024-trillion 2022 national budget and proposals to cut fuel excise taxes when it resumes session on Monday, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Sunday.

The surging Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to slow down all around the Philippines, the OCTA Research Group said over the weekend, despite outbreaks in smaller municipalities.

Philstar.com 's independent monitoring shows that 26.34% of Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while 30.96% have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Per data from the Philippine National Police, 425 areas around the country are under granular lockdown, leading to 7,081 households or 30,037 individuals placed under lockdown. In Metro Manila, 632 individuals remain under granular lockdown despite the designation of Alert Level 2.

— with a report from Xave Gregorio