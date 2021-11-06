

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
PNP reports 9,461 quarantine violators on 1st day of Alert Level 2 in NCR
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 6, 2021 | 2:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP reports 9,461 quarantine violators on 1st day of Alert Level 2 in NCR
Members of the Quezon City Police District keep their post on Jose Abad Santos Street at Sitio 5, Barangay Sta. Lucia in Quezon City after it was placed under a special concern lockdown on March 9, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar reported Saturday that they logged 9,461 quarantine violators on the first day that Alert Level 2 was hoisted over Metro Manila.



Speaking over state-run People’s Television, Eleazar said this was slightly lower than the average daily number of people they apprehended for quarantine violations in the past 20 days when the capital region was under the stricter Alert Level 3.





“If we compare this from the past 20 days when Metro Manila was under Alert Level 3, from October 16 to November 4, we logged 9,746 [quarantine violators] on average daily,” the top cop said in Filipino.



Of those caught flouting quarantine rules, 10% violated curfew ordinances, which is lower than the 24% the PNP previously recorded when Alert Level 3 was up, Eleazar said.



He attributed this to the fact that the general curfew in Metro Manila has been lifted and only curfews for minors in some local government units in the capital region remain.



Coronavirus curbs have been rapidly eased, particularly in Metro Manila over the past days as the number of new infections plummet and the region’s vaccination rate continues to improve.



But Eleazar said despite this, the police will remain strict in implementing health protocols.



“Movement restrictions on our countrymen have been eased, but our police will remain strictly insofar as the implementation of health protocols when they are outside,” he said. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

