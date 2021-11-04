Philippines records 1,766 more COVID-19 cases

Commuters queue for the carousel bus in Monumento, Caloocan on November 2, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday reported 1,766 more coronavirus cases in the Philippines, pushing the total to 2,795,642.

Today's figures saw active cases down by 855 from the 38,014 on November 3. DOH said two laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases: 37,159 or 1.3% of the total

Deaths: 239, pushing the count to 43,825

Recoveries: 2,591 bringing the number to 2,714,658

