Philippines records 1,766 more COVID-19 cases
November 4, 2021 | 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday reported 1,766 more coronavirus cases in the Philippines, pushing the total to 2,795,642.
Today's figures saw active cases down by 855 from the 38,014 on November 3. DOH said two laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 37,159 or 1.3% of the total
- Deaths: 239, pushing the count to 43,825
- Recoveries: 2,591 bringing the number to 2,714,658
More Filipinos unemployed in September
- Unemployment rate in the country jumped to 8.9% last month. This meant 4.25 million Filipinos were jobless in September, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
- Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said six million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will be deployed to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to address vaccine hesitancy there.
- Vice President Leni Robredo unveiled her pandemic response plan seeking to focus on improving health care as well as addressing hunger and education problems.
- Police personnel in Metro Manila were told to coordinate with their local governments on curfew rules for minors.
- There are now 28.19 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19, latest data showed out of the government's target of 77.13 million this year. Some 33.15 million have received a first dose.
