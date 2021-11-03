

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Facebook to take ‘more proactive measures’ to monitor posts during 2022 polls
                        

                           
Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 7:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Facebook to take â€˜more proactive measuresâ€™ to monitor posts during 2022 polls
Facebook said it linked those behind the Philippine network to the military and the police while the Chinese network posted about several topics including content supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte and Sarah Duterte’s potential run in the 2022 Presidential election. 
AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Social media giant Facebook said it would implement platform policies that would prohibit inappropriate posts during the upcoming local and national elections.



Asked if Facebook is applying the same community standard policies against posts on terrorism for posts related to the 2022 polls, Facebook said it would “take more proactive measures."





“Obviously, we don’t allow any kind of bad content. When there is an election coming up, we take more proactive measures,” Nawab Osman, Facebook head of Counter-Terrorism and Dangerous Organization, Asia-Pacific said during a press briefing last week.



“We plan to ensure that the content is not abused by individuals or groups that want to be disruptive to the electoral process,” he added.



Osman also said that they do not wait for an election to happen before they enforce measures prohibiting inappropriate posts such as hate speech and calls to violence, among others.



“We enforce all the time, 24/7 we have AI (artificial intelligence) and human reviewers working,” he said.



According to the Facebook exec, there is a disparity in the number of posts reviewed on the platform.



“As I’ve said. we are better at terrorism as compared to hate [speech]. The numbers show it,” Osman said.



He explained that while hate has been around longer, it has manifested itself in a way that we’ve never seen before in the last five years.



Due to this, Osman said the AI is also not capturing or reviewing as much hate posts because “it hasn’t learned as much.”



“We are beginning to recruit people with that level of expertise in that particular speech which we thought we didn’t have before,” he said.



Osman cited the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, blamed for fuelling a riot at the US Capitol on January 6 this year as an example of a new movement that emerged on the platform.



In view of this, Osman said Facebook created new designation categories to deal with similar groups. He said there is a team called a “violent-inducing conspiracy network” to deal with QAnon as well as a “Militant social movement” to deal with some of the groups involved at the US Capitol riot.



The Facebook executive said that while they are not 100% there to combat all these groups and posts, he said they made new categories to address new challenges and newer trends they are finding on their platform. There is room for improvement, he said.



Osman assured the public that the Facebook Philippines team is working day and night to prepare for the 2022 elections.



“Among many other things that are keeping us at night, Philippines is obviously a high priority,” Facebook Philippines communications manager Michelle Fojas said.



She added that the social media giant would soon make announcements in the coming months regarding what the team is doing specifically for the elections.



The local and national polls are set May 9 next year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      FACEBOOK
                                                      SOCIAL MEDIA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The curfew put in place as a measure to curb coronavirus infections in Metro Manila will be lifted beginning November 4, Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
A group of political detainees, human rights and medical organizations on Tuesday asked the Commission on Elections to cancel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED tells UP Diliman officials: Respect schools' removal of 'subversive' readings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED tells UP Diliman officials: Respect schools' removal of 'subversive' readings


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Higher educational institutions must respect these decisions of other HEIs in the spirit of mutual respect and proper governance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will begin a limited return to classrooms on November 15. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine efficacy wanes after 6-8 months; boosters pushed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine efficacy wanes after 6-8 months; boosters pushed


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing data showing that efficacy of Sinovac vaccines wanes after six to eight months, a member of the Vaccine Expert Panel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'My conscience is clean': Drilon disputes Duterte&rsquo;s corruption claim
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'My conscience is clean': Drilon disputes Duterte’s corruption claim


                              

                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"In my 32 years in public service — nine years in the executive and 23 years in the legislative — I...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Laughable, last-ditch effort&rsquo;: Hontiveros denies charges filed by Pharmally employee
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Laughable, last-ditch effort’: Hontiveros denies charges filed by Pharmally employee


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I do not need to resort to unlawful means to point out anomalies in Pharmally's transactions," Hontiveros said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wednesday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,793,898.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez: Gov't aims to administer 15 million doses vs COVID-19 in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez: Gov't aims to administer 15 million doses vs COVID-19 in November


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The national government aims to administer at least 15 million doses against COVID-19 in November, as the country moves to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec spox refutes Marcos' release: No comment was issued on petition to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec spox refutes Marcos' release: No comment was issued on petition to cancel COC


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez clarified a statement from the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with