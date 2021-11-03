

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 12:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.
The STAR  /  Geremy Pintolo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (First published on Oct. 26, 2021) —The Department of Education has now cleared 100 public schools across the country for the limited face-to-face classes on November 15, which would mark the first time since in-person learning will resume since the pandemic hit in 2020. 



President Rodrigo Duterte approved the pilot run for this in September. It came amid growing clamor for the country to allow a safe return to classrooms, as the United Nations Children's Fund remarked it is among the last in the world to reopen schools along with Venezuela. 





Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced on November 3 that the list of public schools is now complete while the 20 private institutions remain pending.



These are in places identified as "low risk" for COVID-19 by the Department of Health. Per the breakdown, Caraga will have the most number of schools allowed to reopen at 14, and Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao with 10 each. 



Metro Manila, which is seeing a decline in coronavirus cases but remains the region reporting the highest new infections, has yet to be included in the list. 



Here are the schools that will have a limited reopening next month, as of November 3:



Ilocos Region 



Pangasinan 



    
	
  • Longos Elementary School 
    • 




Ilocos Norte



    
	
  • Alao-ao Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Padaggan Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Bicbica Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Buanga Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Godogod Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Dumalneg Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Dumalneg National High School
    • 
	
  • San Isidro Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Cacafean Elementary School 
    • 




Central Luzon 



Zambales



    
	
  • San Marcelino National High School 
    • 
	
  • Burgos Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Moraza Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Belbel Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Maguisguis Integrated School 
    • 
	
  • Nacolcol Integrated School
    • 
	
  • Palis Integrated School
    • 
	
  • Baliwet Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Banawen Elementary School 
    • 




Calabarzon 



Quezon Province 



    
	
  • Lagmak Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Lumutan Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Dinigman Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Pablo D. Maningas National High School 
    • 
	
  • Tamulaya Elementary School 
    • 




Bicol Region 



Masbate



    
	
  • Sinalongan Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Gutusan Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Mary B. Perpetua National High School 
    • 




Sorsogon



    
	
  • Buenavista Elementary School
    • 




Camarines Sur



    
	
  • Tirikitan Elementary School
    • 




Albay 



    
	
  • Balanac Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Tandarura Elementary School*
    • 
	
  • Tupas Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Malama Elementary School
    • 




Western Visayas



Antique



    
	
  • Mayabay Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Igsoro Elementary School 
    • 




Aklan



    
	
  • Laserna Integrated School 
    • 




Cebu 



    
	
  • Basak Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Mahanlud Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Cabagdalan Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Luyongbaybay Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School 
    • 
	
  • Busay National High School
    • 
	
  • Pilar National High School 
    • 
	
  • Siocon Elementary School 
    • 




Eastern Visayas



Leyte



    
	
  • Palo I Central School 
    • 
	
  • Bato Central School 
    • 
	
  • Dolho Elementary School 
    • 




Samar (Western) 



    
	
  • Dawo Integrated School 
    • 
	
  • Macatingog Integrated School 
    • 
	
  • Mawacat Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Pilar National Agricultural High School 
    • 
	
  • Motiong Central Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • San Sebastian Central Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Clarencio Calagas Memorial School of Fisheries
    • 




Zamboanga Peninsula 



Zamboanga Sibugay



    
	
  • Siloh Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • San Vicente Elementary School
    • 




Zamboanga del Sur



    
	
  • Manga National High School 
    • 
	
  • Manga Elementary School
    • 




Zamboanga del Sur



    
	
  • Lala Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Sominot National High School 
    • 
	
  • Tabina Central Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Guipos National High School 
    • 




Northern Mindanao 



Bukidnon



    
	
  • Bagalangit Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Ocasion Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Camp 14 Elementary School
    • 




Lanao del Norte



    
	
  • Dalama Central Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Babalaya Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Napo Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Masibay Integrated School
    • 
	
  • Tambacon Integrated School 
    • 
	
  • Marcela T. Mabanta National High School 
    • 




Misamis Oriental 



    
	
  • San Francisco de Asis Elementary School
    • 




Davao Region 



Davao del Sur



    
	
  • Tacub Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Clib Primary School 
    • 
	
  • Nodilla Elementary School
    • 




Compostela Valley 



    
	
  • Baras Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension)*
    • 
	
  • Paraan Integrated School 
    • 
	
  • Lower Panansalan Elementary School (Jacinto Extension) 
    • 
	
  • Maugat Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Digaynon Integrated School (Manurigao Extension)
    • 




Soccsksargen



North Cotabato 



    
	
  • Paco National High School 
    • 
	
  • Bato Elementary School 
    • 




South Cotabato



    
	
  • Nelmida Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Ned National High School 
    • 
	
  • Aspang Elementary School
    • 




Caraga 



Surigao del Norte 



    
	
  • Sapao National High School (JHS with SHS) 
    • 
	
  • Nonoc National High School 
    • 
	
  • San Jose Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Cawilan National High School 
    • 
	
  • Lakandula National High School 
    • 
	
  • Lasicam-Perral National High School 
    • 
	
  • Balite National High School 
    • 
	
  • Alegria Stand Alone Senior High School 
    • 
	
  • Capalayan National High School
    • 
	
  • Sugbay Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Anajawan Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Dao Primary School 
    • 
	
  • Mabuhay Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Cabawa Elementary School 
    • 




*DepEd said Cabuyoan Elementary School was replaced with Tandarura Elementary School in Ligao City, Albay. In Region 11, the Zosimo S. Magdadaro National High School was also replaced with Bares Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension) in New Bataan, Compostela Valley.



This list will be updated regularly DepEd announces developments on schools allowed for limited face-to-face classes


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

