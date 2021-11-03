LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?

Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.

MANILA, Philippines (First published on Oct. 26, 2021) —The Department of Education has now cleared 100 public schools across the country for the limited face-to-face classes on November 15, which would mark the first time since in-person learning will resume since the pandemic hit in 2020.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the pilot run for this in September. It came amid growing clamor for the country to allow a safe return to classrooms, as the United Nations Children's Fund remarked it is among the last in the world to reopen schools along with Venezuela.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced on November 3 that the list of public schools is now complete while the 20 private institutions remain pending.

These are in places identified as "low risk" for COVID-19 by the Department of Health. Per the breakdown, Caraga will have the most number of schools allowed to reopen at 14, and Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao with 10 each.

Metro Manila, which is seeing a decline in coronavirus cases but remains the region reporting the highest new infections, has yet to be included in the list.

Here are the schools that will have a limited reopening next month, as of November 3:

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan

Longos Elementary School

Ilocos Norte

Alao-ao Elementary School

Padaggan Elementary School

Bicbica Elementary School

Buanga Elementary School

Godogod Elementary School

Dumalneg Elementary School

Dumalneg National High School

San Isidro Elementary School

Cacafean Elementary School

Central Luzon

Zambales

San Marcelino National High School

Burgos Elementary School

Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School

Moraza Elementary School

Belbel Elementary School

Maguisguis Integrated School

Nacolcol Integrated School

Palis Integrated School

Baliwet Elementary School

Banawen Elementary School

Calabarzon

Quezon Province

Lagmak Elementary School

Lumutan Elementary School

Dinigman Elementary School

Pablo D. Maningas National High School

Tamulaya Elementary School

Bicol Region

Masbate

Sinalongan Elementary School

Gutusan Elementary School

Mary B. Perpetua National High School

Sorsogon

Buenavista Elementary School

Camarines Sur

Tirikitan Elementary School

Albay

Balanac Elementary School

Tandarura Elementary School*

Tupas Elementary School

Malama Elementary School

Western Visayas

Antique

Mayabay Elementary School

Igsoro Elementary School

Aklan

Laserna Integrated School

Cebu

Basak Elementary School

Mahanlud Elementary School

Cabagdalan Elementary School

Luyongbaybay Elementary School

Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School

Busay National High School

Pilar National High School

Siocon Elementary School

Eastern Visayas

Leyte

Palo I Central School

Bato Central School

Dolho Elementary School

Samar (Western)

Dawo Integrated School

Macatingog Integrated School

Mawacat Elementary School

Pilar National Agricultural High School

Motiong Central Elementary School

San Sebastian Central Elementary School

Clarencio Calagas Memorial School of Fisheries

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga Sibugay

Siloh Elementary School

San Vicente Elementary School

Zamboanga del Sur

Manga National High School

Manga Elementary School

Zamboanga del Sur

Lala Elementary School

Sominot National High School

Tabina Central Elementary School

Guipos National High School

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon

Bagalangit Elementary School

Ocasion Elementary School

Camp 14 Elementary School

Lanao del Norte

Dalama Central Elementary School

Babalaya Elementary School

Napo Elementary School

Masibay Integrated School

Tambacon Integrated School

Marcela T. Mabanta National High School

Misamis Oriental

San Francisco de Asis Elementary School

Davao Region

Davao del Sur

Tacub Elementary School

Clib Primary School

Nodilla Elementary School

Compostela Valley

Baras Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension) *

Paraan Integrated School

Lower Panansalan Elementary School (Jacinto Extension)

Maugat Elementary School

Digaynon Integrated School (Manurigao Extension)

Soccsksargen

North Cotabato

Paco National High School

Bato Elementary School

South Cotabato

Nelmida Elementary School

Ned National High School

Aspang Elementary School

Caraga

Surigao del Norte

Sapao National High School (JHS with SHS)

Nonoc National High School

San Jose Elementary School

Cawilan National High School

Lakandula National High School

Lasicam-Perral National High School

Balite National High School

Alegria Stand Alone Senior High School

Capalayan National High School

Sugbay Elementary School

Anajawan Elementary School

Dao Primary School

Mabuhay Elementary School

Cabawa Elementary School

*DepEd said Cabuyoan Elementary School was replaced with Tandarura Elementary School in Ligao City, Albay. In Region 11, the Zosimo S. Magdadaro National High School was also replaced with Bares Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension) in New Bataan, Compostela Valley.

This list will be updated regularly DepEd announces developments on schools allowed for limited face-to-face classes