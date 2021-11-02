ANYARE?: The commotion behind election substitution

MANILA, Philippines — With just 13 days left remaining, the public is still waiting whether another "shock" substitution would occur within the 2022 presidential race — something which has happened in the last 2016 polls.

A number of presidential bets have beforehand mentioned their willingness to pull out from their respective electoral campaigns should presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Dutete-Carpio opt to gun for the highest government office of the land at the last minute, a stunt also pulled of by her father and incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

But what exactly is the logic behind substitutions? Why does the law permit it? Is it ethically okay to become an electoral "placeholder" with zero intention of actually running from the get go?

Won't that make the latter nuisance candidates? Is it fair that the public are given less time to scrutinize a candidate who has entered the race late due to substitution? Is the said legal remedy already being abuseor not?

Tonight, we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he explores why sufficient funding for Filipino athletes is essential for them to succeed in their respective sports, together with Philstar.com reporter Bella Perez-Rubio and Comelec's current and former spokespersons James Jimenez and Luie Tito Guia.

