DFA lowers Iraq to Alert Level 3, directing voluntary repatriation
                        

                           
November 2, 2021 | 12:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DFA lowers Iraq to Alert Level 3, directing voluntary repatriation
Iraqi security forces stand guard near Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on October 31, 2021, after three rockets hit a neighbourhood near where the US embassy is located. The so far unclaimed attack, the first to target the Green Zone since two rockets fired on July 29, comes as authorities conduct a recount of votes cast in an October 10 parliamentary election.
AFP / Sabah Arar
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs has lowered the status of Iraq to Alert Level 3 (Voluntary Repatriation) following improvements in the security of the country and requests of Overseas Filipino Workers.



“The DFA informs the general public that it has lowered the Alert Level for the whole of Iraq from Alert Level 4 (Mandatory Repatriation) to Alert Level 3 (Voluntary Repatriation) due to some improvements in the security situation in the country and as requested by the [OFWs] in Iraq,” the DFA said in a statement on Tuesday.





According to the DFA website, Alert Level 3 is issued “when violent disturbances or external aggression occur in a limited area.”



Following this and the department’s recommendation, the “Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Governing Board has issued Governing Board Resolution No. 9 series of 2021, exempting returning OFWs to Iraq from the deployment ban, subject to specific conditions listed in the said resolution,” it added.



The DFA raised the alert level in Iraq on January 2020. Iranian state media then reported that Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi bases where US forces are based.



State-run PressTV reported that "tens of missiles" hit the Ain al-Assad base and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards promised "more crushing responses" in case of further attacks from the US. 



The DFA continued to remind Filipinos in Iraq to exercise caution and only go out when necessary. They also asked them to keep their communication lines open with the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad, which may be reached through the following:





— Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

