DOH: COVID-19 tally up by 3,117 new cases, but 8 labs without data

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 3,117 more coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the national caseload to 2,790,375.

In its latest bulletin released Monday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 7.5% out of 41,712 tests.

Active cases : 43,185 or 1.5% of the total

: 43,185 or 1.5% of the total Recoveries : 5,124 new additions, bringing the number to 2,703,914.

: 5,124 new additions, bringing the number to 2,703,914. Deaths: 104, now 43,276 in total

According to the Department of Health, eight labs were not able to submit their tallies for Monday's final count.

However, the DOH added that the eight labs only accounted for 0.8% of all samples tested and 1.1% of all positive individuals.

It has been 594 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.

