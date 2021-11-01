

































































 




   

   









DOH: COVID-19 tally up by 3,117 new cases, but 8 labs without data
                        

                           
November 1, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: COVID-19 tally up by 3,117 new cases, but 8 labs without data
Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 3,117 more coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the national caseload to 2,790,375.



In its latest bulletin released Monday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 7.5% out of 41,712 tests.



    
	
According to the Department of Health, eight labs were not able to submit their tallies for Monday's final count.



However, the DOH added that the eight labs only accounted for 0.8% of all samples tested and 1.1% of all positive individuals. 



It has been 594 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.



    It is safe to reopen more businesses in Metro Manila now that the capital region is at "low risk" for COVID-19, OCTA Research said Monday. 
    
	
    The Department of Tourism on Monday announced that it will start subsidizing free RT-PCR tests for local travelers. 
    
	
    President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday urged Filipinos to pray for healthcare frontliners and each other as they commemorated All Saints Day and All Souls Day. 
    
	
    Per data from the Philippine National Police, 482 areas around the country are under granular lockdown, leading to 7,967 households or 33,726 individuals placed under lockdown. 
    
	
    As of the latest figures from the coronavirus task force, some 27.27 million Filipinos have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 since the government launched its vaccination campaign eight months ago. 
    
	
    The chief of the Philippine National Police directed the PNP-Highway Patrol Group to assist and coordinate with the Department of Transportation regarding the 30-day pilot study of the gradual increase in the number of passengers allowed in public utility vehicles. 
    
	
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
