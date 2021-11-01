No work, no pay today

In an advisory, it said the principle of “no work no pay” would apply for Nov. 1, which has been declared a special non-working holiday, “unless there is a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.”

MANILA, Philippines — Workers who will opt to enjoy the holiday and not report for work today are not getting any pay, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In an advisory, it said the principle of “no work no pay” would apply for Nov. 1, which has been declared a special non-working holiday, “unless there is a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.”

DOLE also reminded employers to comply with the legal obligation to provide rightful wages to their workers, particularly those who will render services during the holidays.

Although Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello conceded that many small and medium enterprises in the country are struggling to survive due to the pandemic, he stressed that the proper payment of wages, as stated under the law, should not be compromised.

Under the law, employees who shall report for work today are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic pay on the first eight hours of work.

For services done beyond eight hours, an employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day.

Work on a special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, shall be paid an additional 50 percent of basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

Overtime work on a special day falling on worker’s rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day.

On Nov. 2, a declared special working holiday, a worker is entitled to receive only the daily wage.

“No premium is required since (Nov. 2) is considered an ordinary working day,” DOLE said.