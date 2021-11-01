1Sambayan senatorial slate to be finalized after November 15

In a statement, Bro. Armin Luistro said the finalization of 1Sambayan’s senatorial slate is “still scheduled for discussion among convenors.”

MANILA, Philippines — The senatorial slate of the 1Sambayan coalition for next year’s elections will be finalized after Nov. 15, one of its convenors said.

“I think we’ll wait until after Nov. 15 as we’re told there may be some movements yet,” he said, referring to the last day of substitution of candidates.

Luistro said they do not think there are issues with senatorial candidates Chel Diokno, Sonny Matula, Antonio Trillanes IV, Teodoro Baguilat and Alex Lacson, as well as reelectionists Risa Hontiveros and Leila de Lima, “especially if they have endorsed the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem publicly.”

“Most of those have been publicly pushing for the same advocacies shared by 1Sambayan members,” he said.

If they have not endorsed the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan as president and vice president, respectively, for next year’s polls, he said the convenors “want to know why.”

Robredo had earlier bared her senatorial slate. They are Trillanes, Diokno, Baguilat, Lacson, Matula, Hontiveros, De Lima, former vice president Jejomar Binay, Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, Senators Richard Gordon, Joel Villanueva and Migz Zubiri.

Meanwhile, Robredo and Pangilinan thanked overseas Filipino workers for their overwhelming support – online and offline.

In an online meet and greet with supporters in Hong Kong recently, the duo stressed the importance of a people’s campaign.

“Only a week after we filed our certificates of candidacy, many sent messages, donated, made their social media pink and began to organize to help in the campaign,” Robredo said in Filipino.

It was also the first time the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem was joined by their daughters in the online meet and greet. Jillian Robredo and Kakie Pangilinan had earlier taken to social media to express their support in a now viral series of tweets.

The event was attended and organized by a group of overseas Filipinos in Hong Kong, which currently has 50,000 volunteers and is actively organizing events in support of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.