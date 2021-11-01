

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
1Sambayan senatorial slate to be finalized after November 15
                        

                           
Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
1Sambayan senatorial slate to be finalized after November 15
In a statement, Bro. Armin Luistro said the finalization of 1Sambayan’s senatorial slate is “still scheduled for discussion among convenors.”
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The senatorial slate of the 1Sambayan coalition for next year’s elections will be finalized after Nov. 15, one of its convenors said.



In a statement, Bro. Armin Luistro said the finalization of 1Sambayan’s senatorial slate is “still scheduled for discussion among convenors.”



“I think we’ll wait until after Nov. 15 as we’re told there may be some movements yet,” he said, referring to the last day of substitution of candidates.



Luistro said they do not think there are issues with senatorial candidates Chel Diokno, Sonny Matula, Antonio Trillanes IV, Teodoro Baguilat and Alex Lacson, as well as reelectionists Risa Hontiveros and Leila de Lima, “especially if they have endorsed the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem publicly.”



“Most of those have been publicly pushing for the same advocacies shared by 1Sambayan members,” he said.



If they have not endorsed the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan as president and vice president, respectively, for next year’s polls, he said the convenors “want to know why.”



Robredo had earlier bared her senatorial slate. They are Trillanes, Diokno, Baguilat, Lacson, Matula, Hontiveros, De Lima, former vice president Jejomar Binay, Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, Senators Richard Gordon, Joel Villanueva and Migz Zubiri.



Meanwhile, Robredo and Pangilinan thanked overseas Filipino workers for their overwhelming support – online and offline.



In an online meet and greet with supporters in Hong Kong recently, the duo stressed the importance of a people’s campaign.



“Only a week after we filed our certificates of candidacy, many sent messages, donated, made their social media pink and began to organize to help in the campaign,” Robredo said in Filipino.



It was also the first time the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem was joined by their daughters in the online meet and greet. Jillian Robredo and Kakie Pangilinan had earlier taken to social media to express their support in a now viral series of tweets.



The event was attended and organized by a group of overseas Filipinos in Hong Kong, which currently has 50,000 volunteers and is actively organizing events in support of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      1SAMBAYAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Army’s 4th Infantry Division and the Bukidnon provincial police separately confirmed late Saturday the demise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are currently 45,223 active cases, which represent 1.6% of the total cases. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCSO innovations: Billion-peso jackpot, birthday digit game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCSO innovations: Billion-peso jackpot, birthday digit game


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will soon offer more lotto games – one with a guaranteed P1-billion jackpot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Protesters stormed an upscale restaurant in New York City to object to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The group’s debut (Read: First tweet) was a multi-camera view of Robredo announcing her intention to run superimposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators warn vs complacency amid COVID-19 case decline
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators warn vs complacency amid COVID-19 case decline


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Senators yesterday cautioned authorities and the general public against complacency in observing health protocols as the number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Journalist slain in Davao Sur
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Journalist slain in Davao Sur


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A radio reporter was killed by a still unidentified gunman inside his rented house in Bansalan town, Davao del Sur early Saturday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No work, no pay today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No work, no pay today


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Workers who will opt to enjoy the holiday and not report for work today are not getting any pay, according to the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saudi OFWs to receive back wages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saudi OFWs to receive back wages


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It’s going to be a merry Christmas for 9,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have long been waiting to receive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Budget provision to ensure PMVIC inspection won&rsquo;t be mandatory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Budget provision to ensure PMVIC inspection won’t be mandatory


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A special provision will be inserted in the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022 to ensure that the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with