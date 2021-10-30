

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines logs record-high 423 COVID-19 deaths
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 4:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs record-high 423 COVID-19 deaths
Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday registered 423 new coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day spike in fatalities since the start of the pandemic. 



The Department of Health also reported 4,008 additional infections, pushing the nation's caseload to 2,783,896.



According to the DOH, 373 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.



    
	
  • Active cases: 47,690 or 1.7% of the total
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 423, pushing the toll to 43,044
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 6,887, raising the total to 2,693,162
    • 




More vaccine deliveries



    
	
  • The Philippines on Friday received 973,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. A portion of the shots will be allocated for the vaccination of minors against COVID-19.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • A total of 1,065,600 doses of AstraZeneca jabs donated by Japan arrived in the country. The government is also expecting the delivery of 1,546,200 AstraZeneca jabs from the COVAX vaccine sharing facility.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The United States authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 after a high-level medical panel endorsed the jabs.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Researchers said needle-free vaccine patches are coming soon, a development that could revolutionize medicine.
    • 




Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

