Philippines logs record-high 423 COVID-19 deaths
October 30, 2021 | 4:21pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday registered 423 new coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day spike in fatalities since the start of the pandemic.
The Department of Health also reported 4,008 additional infections, pushing the nation's caseload to 2,783,896.
According to the DOH, 373 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.
- Active cases: 47,690 or 1.7% of the total
- Deaths: 423, pushing the toll to 43,044
- Recoveries: 6,887, raising the total to 2,693,162
More vaccine deliveries
- The Philippines on Friday received 973,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. A portion of the shots will be allocated for the vaccination of minors against COVID-19.
- A total of 1,065,600 doses of AstraZeneca jabs donated by Japan arrived in the country. The government is also expecting the delivery of 1,546,200 AstraZeneca jabs from the COVAX vaccine sharing facility.
- The United States authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 after a high-level medical panel endorsed the jabs.
- Researchers said needle-free vaccine patches are coming soon, a development that could revolutionize medicine.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended