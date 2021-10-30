Philippines logs record-high 423 COVID-19 deaths

Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday registered 423 new coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day spike in fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health also reported 4,008 additional infections, pushing the nation's caseload to 2,783,896.

According to the DOH, 373 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Active cases : 47,690 or 1.7% of the total

: 47,690 or 1.7% of the total Deaths : 423, pushing the toll to 43,044

: 423, pushing the toll to 43,044 Recoveries: 6,887, raising the total to 2,693,162

More vaccine deliveries

The Philippines on Friday received 973,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. A portion of the shots will be allocated for the vaccination of minors against COVID-19.



A total of 1,065,600 doses of AstraZeneca jabs donated by Japan arrived in the country. The government is also expecting the delivery of 1,546,200 AstraZeneca jabs from the COVAX vaccine sharing facility.



The United States authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 after a high-level medical panel endorsed the jabs.



Researchers said needle-free vaccine patches are coming soon, a development that could revolutionize medicine.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico