Fresh supply of tocilizumab may arrive in November — DOH
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 4:39pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 patients pictured inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may soon receive a fresh supply of tocilizumab, the arthritis drug that has been repurposed to treat severe and critical COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health said Friday.



“According to the supplier, we may get a new supply by the second week of November. So let's wait for that,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in briefing.





Last month, the agency said the shortage of tocilizumab, may last until the end of the year.



In July, the World Health Organization recommended the use of tocilizumab for hospitalized patients.



Early this month, the country’s Food and Drug Administration granted monoclonal antibody Ronapreve an emergency use authorization. Ronapreve can be used for mild and moderate COVID-19 cases, and be given only for patients 12 and above.



The Philippines has so far reported 2.7 million COVID-19 cases, including 42,621 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

