Philippines' COVID count by up 4,043 new cases
October 29, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday reported 4,043 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's caseload to 2,779,943.
DOH said all laboratories submitted their COVID-19 testing results. Earlier today, the agency also added 3,439 cases from September 29 to October 18.
- Active cases: 50,630 or 1.8% of the total
- Deaths: 44, pushing the count to 42,621
- Recoveries: 3,224 bringing the number to 2,686,692
NCR stays at Alert Level 3
- Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown until November 14, the Palace announced. More areas outside the capital region are also placed under different alert levels.
- The pandemic task force also approved increasing passenger capacity in public transportation from 70% to 100% starting November 4.
- Government touted a "major milestone" for the Philippines' inoculation efforts as vaccine doses delivered to the country surpassed 100 million.
- Beyond Metro Manila, local governments are bringing COVID-19 vaccination efforts to Barangay levels to reach more of the population, according to the League of Provinces of the Philippines.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended