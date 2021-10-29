Philippines' COVID count by up 4,043 new cases

Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday reported 4,043 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's caseload to 2,779,943.

DOH said all laboratories submitted their COVID-19 testing results. Earlier today, the agency also added 3,439 cases from September 29 to October 18.

Active cases: 50,630 or 1.8% of the total

Deaths : 44, pushing the count to 42,621

Recoveries: 3,224 bringing the number to 2,686,692

