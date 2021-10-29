LGUs bring inoculation efforts to brgy. level to ramp up vax drive â€” provinces' league

LGUs bring inoculation efforts to brgy. level to ramp up vax drive — provinces' league

Health workers and other members of vaccine proriority groups receive their second shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 jab at Marikina Elementary School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units outside the National Capital Region are bringing vaccination efforts down to barangay levels as the country ramps up inoculation.

Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco Jr., president of the League of Provinces of the Philippines, said Friday that local government units are ready to expand vaccination efforts.

Related Stories Delivered COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines surpass 100 million

“Vaccination is brought to barangays and barangay officials are asked to fetch those who will be vaccinated,” Velasco said in Filipino in an interview with DZBB.

“Most of our LGUs added their vaccinators,” he added.

Velasco said vaccination efforts need to be more aggressive at this time. LGUs are also offering incentives and are conducting information dissemination of the benefits of vaccines to their constituents, he added.

He also said that the national government will boost vaccination supply to five regions where an increase in COVID-19 infections were recorded. These are Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas and Central Visayas regions.

But outside of these five target regions, other localities are also asking for more doses to vaccinate their constituents. Velasco said that they advise these LGUs to raise their requests to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

The Philippines’ vaccine supply surpassed 100 million doses on Thursday night following the arrival of 976,950 more Pfizer vaccines.

For this year, the government is targeting to get the shots into the arms of 77.13 million in a bid to achieve "population protection."

Latest available government data showed that 58,212,187 doses have so far been administered to Filipinos. Some 26.8 million Filipinos have already completed their doses against COVID-19, while 31.408 million are waiting for their second jabs. — Kristine Joy Patag