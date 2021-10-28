

































































 




   

   









Appellate collegiate courts in NCR may conduct on-site proceedings until November 5
                        

                           
October 28, 2021 | 1:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Appellate collegiate courts in NCR may conduct on-site proceedings until November 5
This file photo shows the Supreme Court.
MANILA, Philippines — Appellate collegiate courts in the National Capital Region may hold in-court proceedings from November 2 to 5, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.



Based on administrative circular 85-2021 issued by the SC, the Sandiganbayan, Court of Appeals and Court of Tax Appeals may conduct in-court proceedings on urgent matters and others, as determined by the presiding justice or division chairpersons.





But in-court attendance shall be limited to lawyers, parties, and witnesses required to participate in the proceedings.



These appellate collegiate courts are allowed to have up to 30% maximum on-site capacity to attend to urgent matters.



Divisions and offices at the Supreme Court will likewise continue to operate with 30% maximum on-site capacity, except for the Office of the Bar Confidant, Medical and Dental Services, Security Division and Maintenance Division that have been allowed to have a maximum workforce of 50% reporting physically.



In a separate memorandum, Acting Chief Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe also said the “no personal filing” policy shall remain in effect until November 5.



Metro Manila transition to Alert Level 3, with loosened restrictions, under a five-tiered system on October 16. The region will remain under this classification until October 31.



The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases later on Thursday to discuss the designation of Alert Level status on localities.



OCTA Research said earlier this week that the NCR can now be considered as “low risk” for COVID-19, although this is different from the assessment of the Department of Health that said Monday that Metro Manila remains at moderate risk status. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

