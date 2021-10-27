After VP push, admin party now prodding Duterte to run for senator

MANILA, Philippines — The faction of administration party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan backed by President Rodrigo Duterte admitted Wednesday that it is trying to convince him to run for senator in the 2022 elections.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who is party president, said he is prodding Duterte to run for a seat in the upper chamber instead of the vice-presidency and to become the campaign manager of the party’s presidential bet, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, and his running mate Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go.

“Kung talagang hindi po tatakbo si pangulo dahil talagang decided siya na ayaw niyang tumakbo at ayaw niyang sirain ang salita niya, eh di sabi ko, ‘Okay, takbo ka na lang ng senador para makapagdala ka ng pagbabago diyan sa Senado,’” Cusi told Daily Tribune’s “Gising Na!”

(If the president is decided that he won’t really run and he doesn’t want to break his word, I said, “Okay, just run for senator so you can bring change in the Senate.”)

The Constitution bars presidents from running for another term in Malacañang, but does not prevent them from seeking other elective positions.

PDP-Laban’s Cusi faction was originally pushing for Duterte to run for vice president while his former long-time aide, Go, will run for president.

However, they both surprised the public when Go instead filed his candidacy for vice president and Duterte announced that he is retiring from politics.

But Cusi said that they are still encouraging Duterte to run for vice president, stressing that the political landscape has changed and that the party can revert to its original plan.

Should Duterte agree to run for senator, the PDP-Laban Cusi has until November 15 to replace a senatorial candidate they have already fielded.