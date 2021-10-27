Philippines sees 3,218 new COVID-19 cases
October 27, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 3,218 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total count to 2,768,849.
Today's figures saw active cases down by 3,490 from the 53,642 on October 26. DOH said one laboratory did not submit screening results.
"While cases continue to be on the decline in the past days, we should not be complacent and keep following the minimum public health standards and get vaccinated," the agency said in Filipino.
- Active cases: 50,152 or 1.8% of the total
- Deaths: 271, pushing the count to 42,348
- Recoveries: 6,660 bringing the number to 2,676,349
Minors nationwide to get jabs soon
- The Department of Health said the country will begin an expanded COVID-19 inoculation program on minors across the country starting November 3.
- Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo said their experts are reviewing data of some vaccines for a possible emergency use approval revision, with booster shots and third dose now approved by DOH.
- Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu relieved from duty the ground commander of the Manila Bay Task Force, after overcrowding at the dolomite sand beach that drew concern amid a health crisis.
- The country has fully vaccinated 26.18 million of its citizens for COVID-19, out of the government's goal of inoculating some 77.13 million this year.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
October 27, 2021 - 12:00am
Recommended