Philippines sees 3,218 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 3,218 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total count to 2,768,849.

Today's figures saw active cases down by 3,490 from the 53,642 on October 26. DOH said one laboratory did not submit screening results.

"While cases continue to be on the decline in the past days, we should not be complacent and keep following the minimum public health standards and get vaccinated," the agency said in Filipino.

Active cases : 50,152 or 1.8% of the total

Deaths : 271, pushing the count to 42,348

Recoveries: 6,660 bringing the number to 2,676,349

