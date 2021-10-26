

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP-NBI deal to probe criminal, admin liabilities in 'drug war' deaths seen signed in November
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 2:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP-NBI deal to probe criminal, admin liabilities in 'drug war' deaths seen signed in November
This file photo taken on November 16, 2016 shows police gathered over the body of a suspect killed during an anti-drug operation at an informal settlers' area near a port in Manila. 
AFP  /  Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the memorandum of agreement between the National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine National Police on simultaneous administrative and criminal probes into deadly “war on drugs” operations may be signed in November.



On Tuesday, Guevarra said they are expecting comments from the NBI and PNP this week. “Then we can finalize,” he told reporters in a message.





"We hope that the NBI and the PNP would be able to sign their MOA before PNP chief [Guillermo Eleazar’s] retirement," Guevarra added.



Eleazar is set to retire on November 13, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56. By then, he would have served as PNP chief for six months.



Under Eleazar’s stint as police chief, the PNP gave access to 52 files from its Internal Affairs Services, which found police officers directly liable over deaths in "drug war" operations. The files became part of the DOJ's ongoing review of the "war on drugs" campaign.



The DOJ matrix of the 52 cases showed that police officers involved in "war on drugs" operations that happened as far back as 2016 have yet to be investigated for criminal liability.



After the review, Guevarra said early in October that the PNP and the DOJ, through the NBI, "will institutionalize cooperation in investigating similar instances in the future, so that both administrative and criminal liabilities, if any, are determined simultaneously."



READ: DOJ review finds lapses in 'drug war' ops commonly punished with suspension



Next PNP chief



Guevarra also previously said that Eleazar has committed to cooperating in the examination of the thousands of other case files of deadly "war on drugs" operations.



Latest government figures acknowledge the deaths of 6,191 peeople in anti-narcotics operations. The government has maintained that those who were killed had resisted arrest but the DOJ-led review has raised questions on the "nanlaban" narrative used by the police.



Asked if there is a possibility that Eleazar’s successor would take a different stance on the review of “war on drugs” operations, Guevarra noted President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to both of their agencies.



"The president has a standing order to the DOJ and the PNP to review the conduct of the drug war and to impose sanctions upon those who went beyond the bounds of the law," he said.



"I expect that the next PNP chief, whoever he may be, will strictly comply with the president’s directive," Guevarra continued.



In the face of an investigation by the International Criminal Court, President Rodrigo Duterte reminded state leaders at the United Nations in September that he had ordered a review of the "drug war" deaths.



He said then that "those found to have acted beyond bounds during operations shall be made accountable before our laws."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      GUILLERMO ELEAZAR
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      WAR ON DRUGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators push bill to ban substitution when candidate withdraws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators push bill to ban substitution when candidate withdraws


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
At least five senators are pushing to ban the substitution of electoral aspirants who voluntarily withdraw their candidacies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko dares gov&rsquo;t to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko dares gov’t to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso challenged the government’s pandemic task force to press charges against the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Seniors jabbed with Sinovac need 3rd dose &ndash; WHO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Seniors jabbed with Sinovac need 3rd dose – WHO


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization has recommended giving a third or additional dose to senior citizens who received Sinovac and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Variant from Mauritius detected in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Variant from Mauritius detected in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
One case of B.1.1.318 the new variant first reported in Mauritius in June, has been detected in the country, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate bills filed vs candidate substitution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate bills filed vs candidate substitution


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators are seeking to ban the substitution of an electoral aspirant who voluntarily withdraws candidacy in any forthcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kasambahays ask Robredo: Are you angry at Bongbong?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kasambahays ask Robredo: Are you angry at Bongbong?


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“I think we should not get angry at the person. We should get angry at what they’re doing," Vice President Leni...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' COVID count by up 4,393 new cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' COVID count by up 4,393 new cases


                              

                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Tuesday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,765,672.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR to implement 'cinema' system to prevent dolomite beach crowding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR to implement 'cinema' system to prevent dolomite beach crowding


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The changes in rules came after over 120,000 people trooped to the artificial white sand beach on Sunday, raising concerns...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA: Metro Manila governments, cemeteries ready for visitors ahead of Undas closure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA: Metro Manila governments, cemeteries ready for visitors ahead of Undas closure


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We encourage the public to schedule their visits to their departed loved ones before the closure to avoid crowding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila now at 'low risk' for COVID-19, OCTA says in own monitoring
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila now at 'low risk' for COVID-19, OCTA says in own monitoring


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA based its assessment on its own metrics, citing a continued improving picture in the capital region months after a deadly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with