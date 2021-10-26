PNP chief urges better vetting in hiring delivery couriers after rider caught with shabu

In this November file photo, Foodpanda riders line up near the Department of Labor and Employment office in Manila to protest a change in the payment scheme for deliveries.

MANILA, Philippines —The chief of the Philippine National Police Chief reminded delivery and courier service firms to carefully scrutinize persons they employ as delivery riders following the arrest of a courier in a drug sting.

Police reports said that Arturo Del Cruz Jr., 38, a delivery rider, of Navotas City, was arrested during the operation conducted Saturday, October 23, in front of a fast-food chain along Loreto St., Barangay 84 in Caloocan City.

Related Stories PNP reminds food delivery riders to observe quarantine protocols

Authorities were able to confiscate 500 grams of suspected shabu, worth PhP3.4 million from the suspect, as well as a PhP1,000 bill used as buy-bust money and some boodle money.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar tasked the local police to conduct a follow-up investigation to determine the extent of Del Cruz’s operations and his possible affiliation with an illegal drug syndicate.

“I have instructed our police to further investigate the incident to find out the suspect's operation. As a delivery rider, his position can possibly be used to transport drugs,” Eleazar said.

"We remind delivery and courier service companies to carefully scan their delivery riders to ensure that their companies are not being used for illegal transactions and delivery of contraband."

The suspect is in the custody of PDEA III office while the complaint of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him is being readied.

“The PNP also reminds companies to be alert to those who may use their service to deliver contraband, including illegal drugs. They should immediately inform the authorities in case they hear of such a modus operandi so that we can take immediate action,” Eleazar said.