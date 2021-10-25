23.58% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Health Undersecretary Roger Tong-an administers a COVID-19 vaccine on an adolescent during the ceremonial program of the expanded inoculation efforts at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center on October 22, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Government figures show that 25.71 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the life-saving jabs were first rolled out in March.

This is equivalent to 23.58% of the country's total population, a long way from the 90% health authorities say must be fully vaccinated to attain herd immunity.

Figures as of October 24 also show that 30 million individuals — around 27.51% of the people — have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The government has consistently failed to reach its previous daily target of administering 500,000 shots a day, averaging 487,398 doses in the last seven days.

Authorities recently tripled their elusive target, now set at 1.5 million jabs per day.

"We are ramping up the vaccination of students, teachers, tourism personnel, overseas Filipino workers, and seafarers," vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said during a pandemic task force meeting last week.

How the government plans to accelerate vaccination to such a degree remains unclear. — Bella Perez-Rubio