Headlines
                        
23.58% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 5:49pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
23.58% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Health Undersecretary Roger Tong-an administers a COVID-19 vaccine on an adolescent during the ceremonial program of the expanded inoculation efforts at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center on October 22, 2021
Release / Department of Health 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Government figures show that 25.71 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the life-saving jabs were first rolled out in March. 



This is equivalent to 23.58% of the country's total population, a long way from the 90% health authorities say must be fully vaccinated to attain herd immunity. 





Figures as of October 24 also show that 30 million individuals — around 27.51% of the people — have received a first dose of the vaccine. 



The government has consistently failed to reach its previous daily target of administering 500,000 shots a day, averaging 487,398 doses in the last seven days. 



Authorities recently tripled their elusive target, now set at 1.5 million jabs per day.



"We are ramping up the vaccination of students, teachers, tourism personnel, overseas Filipino workers, and seafarers," vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said during a pandemic task force meeting last week. 



How the government plans to accelerate vaccination to such a degree remains unclear. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Booster shots, third dose approved but still need EUA &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Booster shots, third dose approved but still need EUA — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Health Technology Assessment Council recommended the move provided a stable supply of the jabs and an "acceptable" vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Volunteers not paid for support, Robredo camp says of social media claims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Volunteers not paid for support, Robredo camp says of social media claims


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"After a thorough investigation with all the team leads in the areas that participated in the caravan, we found that no such...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOH: Philippines now at low-risk classification for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Philippines now at low-risk classification for COVID-19


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is now under low-risk classification after health authorities recorded a decline in COVID-19 cases, Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Chinese ships in WPS just move elsewhere in Philippine EEZ when challenged &mdash;&nbsp;think tank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese ships in WPS just move elsewhere in Philippine EEZ when challenged — think tank


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"When international outcry or patrols by other claimants convince them to leave a disputed feature, they disperse to nearby...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines welcomes 3 million Sinovac doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines welcomes 3 million Sinovac doses


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 said two million doses from the shipment were purchased by the national government,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 As 'substitution' deadline nears, Dela Rosa meets with Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As 'substitution' deadline nears, Dela Rosa meets with Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Just a teaser for now," he wrote in Filipino. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duque tells LGUs: Ramp up jabs for A2, A3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duque tells LGUs: Ramp up jabs for A2, A3


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has appealed to local government units to ramp up the vaccination of those in the priority...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOH urges parents to have kids vaccinated vs polio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH urges parents to have kids vaccinated vs polio


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
To prevent another polio outbreak in the country, the Department of Health is urging parents to have their children vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 NCR deescalation a big possibility &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR deescalation a big possibility — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health sees a higher possibility of having Metro Manila deescalated to Alert Level 2 as new COVID-19 cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Ombudsman: No censorship in draft bill for SALN reportage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman: No censorship in draft bill for SALN reportage


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ombudsman Samuel Martires stood pat on his position that the draft bill he submitted to the House of Representatives does...

                                                         


      

         

            
