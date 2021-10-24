

































































 




   

   









DOH adds 5,279 new COVID-19 infections, but two labs without data
                        

                           
October 24, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH adds 5,279 new COVID-19 infections, but two labs without data
Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 5,279 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,756,923. 



In its latest bulletin released Sunday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 10.3% out of 52,881 tests.





    
	
  • Recoveries: 7,312 new additions, bringing the number to 2,654,173
  • Deaths: 208, now 41,793 in total
According to the Department of Health, two labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.



However, the DOH added that the three labs only accounted for 0.3% of all samples tested and 0.8% of all positive individuals. 



The national government decided to downgrade Metro Manila's alert status to Level 3 amid the decrease in COVID-19 infections until the end of October. 



It has been 586 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.



    538 areas under 'granular' lockdown

More areas are now under lockdown with the expansion of the alert level system to other parts of the country. Per data from the Philippine National Police, 538 areas are under granular lockdown across the country, leading to 22,911 households or 105,270 individuals under lockdown. 
    
	
    Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio says anew that she will not run for president. Pressed for details on her recent meeting with former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in Cebu, Duterte said they discussed how Davao can help the presidential bid of the former dictator's son, and not necessarily about a possible tandem. 
    
	
    Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, reminded the public that only gatherings within a family's bubble are allowed even under the relaxed Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. 
    
	
    
	"The PNP is aware of the traditional traditions whenever Undas approaches such as Halloween parties and tricks or treats for children and some of us may be encouraged by the continuous drop in COVID-19 cases in our country," he said in Filipino.
    
	
    
	"So we advise our compatriots to postpone it first or make it limited to your own homes because instead of trick or treating, it may end up with a trip and treatment at the hospital when the children become infected and have nothing. they are vaccinated."
    
	
    Thousands trooped to the Manila Bay dolomite beach on Sunday, prompting the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to order the area's temporary closure. 
    
	
                                 Has Sara changed her mind?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Has Sara changed her mind?


                              

                                                                  By Edith R. Regalado |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Has President Duterte’s daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, changed her mind and finally decided to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 &lsquo;Evading Senate makes Pharmally execs look guilty&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Evading Senate makes Pharmally execs look guilty’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
By evading the Senate’s arrest order, siblings Mohit and Twinkle Dargani of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. appear to...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Oil prices to go up again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oil prices to go up again


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Oil prices will be increased for the ninth straight week as global prices continue to soar.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippine nurses now battling low morale pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine nurses now battling low morale pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are now fighting another battle, called the “infectious low morale pandemic,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 More than 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than one million doses of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country on Friday night from the COVAX Facility.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippine&rsquo;s vaccine mix-and-match study awaits FDA nod
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine’s vaccine mix-and-match study awaits FDA nod


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino scientists are raring to begin a state-funded initiative to study the “mix-and-match” of a variety of...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 POEA partially lifts Iraq travel deployment ban for OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
POEA partially lifts Iraq travel deployment ban for OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Returning overseas Filipino workers may now go back to Iraq after the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration partially...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 IATF urged to review policy on &lsquo;jabs, jobs&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF urged to review policy on ‘jabs, jobs’


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor leader and senatorial aspirant Sonny Matula on Friday urged the government to review its policy on vaccination in relation...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 &lsquo;Initial DOJ report won&rsquo;t deter ICC from investigating EJKs&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Initial DOJ report won’t deter ICC from investigating EJKs’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The initial report of the Department of Justice on the suspicious deaths of alleged suspects at the hands of police officers...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Robredo says volunteers, message of love and unity give campaign an advantage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo says volunteers, message of love and unity give campaign an advantage


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Wala man tayo ng meron sila, meron tayo nang wala sila: At kayong lahat yun," Robredo told her supporters.

                                                         


      

         

            
