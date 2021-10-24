DOH adds 5,279 new COVID-19 infections, but two labs without data

Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 5,279 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,756,923.

In its latest bulletin released Sunday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 10.3% out of 52,881 tests.

Active cases : 60,957 or 2.2% of the total

: 60,957 or 2.2% of the total Recoveries : 7,312 new additions, bringing the number to 2,654,173

: 7,312 new additions, bringing the number to 2,654,173 Deaths: 208, now 41,793 in total

According to the Department of Health, two labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.

However, the DOH added that the three labs only accounted for 0.3% of all samples tested and 0.8% of all positive individuals.

The national government decided to downgrade Metro Manila’s alert status to Level 3 amid the decrease in COVID-19 infections until the end of October.

It has been 586 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.

538 areas under 'granular' lockdown