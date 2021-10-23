

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines logs 5,807 more coronavirus infections
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 23, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs 5,807 more coronavirus infections
Joggers and cyclists enjoy the open air as they exercise along the riverbanks in Marikina City on Friday morning, Oct. 22, 2021.
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 5,807 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus infections to 2,751,667.



    
	
  • Active cases: 63,051 or 2.3% of the total
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Fatalities: 65, pushing the death toll to 41,585
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 9,578, totalling to 2,647,031
    • 







Cases dropping



    
	
  • This is the 13th consecutive day that the country logged COVID-19 cases in four-digit numbers, indicating a continued decrease in infections.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • OCTA Research fellow Guido David said that the seven-day average of new cases in Metro Manila dropped below 1,000 to just 996. Last week it was at 1,762, he said.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Guido added that the reproduction rate in the capital region was at 0.45, while the positivity rate dropped to 7% from 10% last week.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Over one million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine which were procured by the national government through a loan from the Asian Development Bank arrived Friday night.
    
	 
