Philippines logs 5,807 more coronavirus infections
October 23, 2021 | 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 5,807 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus infections to 2,751,667.
- Active cases: 63,051 or 2.3% of the total
- Fatalities: 65, pushing the death toll to 41,585
- Recoveries: 9,578, totalling to 2,647,031
Cases dropping
- This is the 13th consecutive day that the country logged COVID-19 cases in four-digit numbers, indicating a continued decrease in infections.
- OCTA Research fellow Guido David said that the seven-day average of new cases in Metro Manila dropped below 1,000 to just 996. Last week it was at 1,762, he said.
- Guido added that the reproduction rate in the capital region was at 0.45, while the positivity rate dropped to 7% from 10% last week.
- Over one million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine which were procured by the national government through a loan from the Asian Development Bank arrived Friday night.
