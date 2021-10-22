

































































 




   

   









Pope appoints Tagle to preside over French beatification
                        

                           
Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        


STAR / Miguel De Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle was appointed by Pope Francis to preside over the beatification ceremony of Venerable Pauline-Marie Jaricot in Lyon, France in May next year, the Archdiocese of Manila reported yesterday.



The Manila Archdiocese said that Jaricot’s beatification was made public by Gaëtan Boucharlat de Chazotte, secretary general of the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) in France.



Tagle is now prefect for the Congregation of the Evangelization of Peoples.



Jaricot was born in Lyons in 1799. She founded the Pontifical Society for the Propagation of Faith and the Association of Living Rosary. She was declared Venerable by Saint John XXIII on Feb. 25, 1963.



Beatification is a process guided by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints.



The process starts with an intensive investigation of a deceased person’s life, writings and virtues, except in the cases of martyrs, proof of one miracle worked by God through the intercession of the person, according to the archdiocese.



After the beatification, the pope will give the person the title “Blessed” if he/she meets all the requirements and declare that the person may be honored or venerated.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

