

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Blacklist contractors that fail to pay taxes – senator
                        

                           
Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Blacklist contractors that fail to pay taxes â€“ senator
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the government should immediately ban Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group and withhold any of its pending collectibles in the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).
Senate PRIB  /  Joseph Vidal
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A firm allegedly owned by the state of China, which bagged over P2 billion in contracts to supply personal protective equipment to the Philippines, as well other companies that fail to pay taxes should be banned from doing business in the country, according to Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.



He said the government should immediately ban Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group and withhold any of its pending collectibles in the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).



“It is clear, Mr. (Robin) Han, that you did not pay a single peso of income taxes in the Philippines, notwithstanding the fact that you were awarded with contracts worth P1.67 billion for the supply of medical supplies at PS-DBM,” Drilon told Han during the Senate Blue Ribbon inquiry on Tuesday. Han is the Xuzhou representative in the country.



Drilon said Xuzhou should be blacklisted over its nonpayment of income and other taxes and for clear violations of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC).



Drilon made the call after it was revealed during the inquiry that the company that bagged around P2.23 billion worth of contracts from the PS-DBM did not pay the mandated income taxes.



The senator recalled the pronouncement of President Duterte early this year that he would prevent any company from operating until they have fully settled their tax obligations to the government.



As of Sept. 21, 2021, official records revealed that Xuzhou bagged the fourth-highest contract in the amount of P2.23 billion out of the P41.46 billion in illegal and anomalous fund transfers to PS-DBM that is being investigated by the Blue Ribbon committee.



“You sold goods here and you made profits from commercial transactions. You are liable for income taxes. I now call on the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) commissioner to take a look at this company, how you can collect taxes on the sales they made in the country,” Drilon said.



Drilon cited Section 23 of the NIRC, which states that “A foreign corporation, whether engaged or not in trade or business in the Philippines, is taxable only on income derived from sources within the Philippines.”



He also cited Section 22 where the term “resident foreign corporation” clearly applies to a foreign corporation engaged in trade or business within the Philippines.



Xuzhou is a resident foreign corporation. Robin Han, who has been representing the company since 2012, admitted they did not pay income taxes in the Philippines, but paid taxes in China.



Drilon, however, said the country’s tax laws mandated that foreign corporations should pay income tax: “You entered into a transaction in the Philippines where you made income and therefore under Philippines laws, you are liable for income taxes.”



Certified public accountant Mon Abrea, who was present at the hearing, concurred with Drilon, saying that Xuzhou should have paid 25 percent income tax.



Drilon said Xuzhou’s admission “necessitates a deeper inquiry into tax liabilities of several foreign companies engaged by the PS-DBM in the supply of allegedly overpriced face masks and other medical supplies.”



Xuzhou also admitted that it is not registered with the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission or with the Bureau of Customs (BOC).



The BIR issued a “Certificate of No Records Available of Income Tax Return” on the corporation. The BOC also certified that it is not an accredited importer.



Xuzhou was never engaged in the transaction of medical supplies prior to 2020, Drilon noted.



Reforms at DBM



Senators also pushed for a measure to stop the PS-DBM from being cavalier with billions of taxpayers’ money.



During the DBM budget briefing at the Senate yesterday, Drilon said general provisions can be placed in the 2022 General Appropriations Act to at least prevent a recurrence of controversial deals between PS-DBM and Pharmally involving the alleged overpriced PPEs purchased with Department of Health funds.



“The reforms that should be instituted now… Can you (DBM) and Government Procurement Policy Board issue a circular which will address all these problems that we have encountered? All of the shenanigans that were made possible,” Drilon told DBM officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Tina Canda.



The PS-DBM was established in 1978 to be a self-sustaining agency as central procurement arm of the government for common-use supplies and materials used by agencies in their day-to-day operations, including pencils and bond paper.



Senators meanwhile described as “absurd” the claim of a lawyer that the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) has no authority to order the arrest of two more Pharmally executives over their refusal to submit documents subpoenaed by the panel.



Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon committee, said lawyer Ferdinand Topacio was mistaken when he stated that OSAA has no authority to arrest his clients, Pharmally corporate secretary and treasurer Mohit Dargani, and his sister, company president Twinkle Dargani, outside Senate premises.



“This will lead to a really stupid situation where a co-equal branch is rendered inutile because its supposed jurisdiction is restricted to where its building is situated,” Gordon said.



Activist group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), for its part, has called for the immediate blacklisting of Pharmally Pharmaceutical and the filing of criminal charges against its officials, following the initial findings of the Blue Ribbon committee on the supposed irregularities in the procurement of COVID supplies.



“With the Senate Blue Ribbon committee’s initial report on the Pharmally probe, it is necessary that immediate action be taken by concerned government agencies,” Bayan secretary-general Renato Reyes said in a press statement.



“The ombudsman can already take note of the committee report to initiate its own investigation. The Department of Justice (DOJ) can also do the same on the basis of the Senate report which already recommended criminal charges be filed,” he added.



Meanwhile, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said that the Data Privacy Act (DPA) of 2012 could not be invoked to avoid questions during congressional hearings delving into matters of public interest.Privacy commissioner Raymund Liboro, in a statement issued yesterday, said the DPA “does not prohibit the disclosure of personal or sensitive personal information when MANILA, Philippines — A firm allegedly owned by the state of China, which bagged over P2 billion in contracts to supply personal protective equipment to the Philippines, as well other companies that fail to pay taxes should be banned from doing business in the country, according to Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.



He said the government should immediately ban Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group and withhold any of its pending collectibles in the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).



“It is clear, Mr. (Robin) Han, that you did not pay a single peso of income taxes in the Philippines, notwithstanding the fact that you were awarded with contracts worth P1.67 billion for the supply of medical supplies at PS-DBM,” Drilon told Han during the Senate Blue Ribbon inquiry on Tuesday. Han is the Xuzhou representative in the country.



Drilon said Xuzhou should be blacklisted over its nonpayment of income and other taxes and for clear violations of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC).



Drilon made the call after it was revealed during the inquiry that the company that bagged around P2.23 billion worth of contracts from the PS-DBM did not pay the mandated income taxes.



The senator recalled the pronouncement of President Duterte early this year that he would prevent any company from operating until they have fully settled their tax obligations to the government.



As of Sept. 21, 2021, official records revealed that Xuzhou bagged the fourth-highest contract in the amount of P2.23 billion out of the P41.46 billion in illegal and anomalous fund transfers to PS-DBM that is being investigated by the Blue Ribbon committee.



“You sold goods here and you made profits from commercial transactions. You are liable for income taxes. I now call on the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) commissioner to take a look at this company, how you can collect taxes on the sales they made in the country,” Drilon said.



Drilon cited Section 23 of the NIRC, which states that “A foreign corporation, whether engaged or not in trade or business in the Philippines, is taxable only on income derived from sources within the Philippines.”



He also cited Section 22 where the term “resident foreign corporation” clearly applies to a foreign corporation engaged in trade or business within the Philippines.



Xuzhou is a resident foreign corporation. Robin Han, who has been representing the company since 2012, admitted they did not pay income taxes in the Philippines, but paid taxes in China.



Drilon, however, said the country’s tax laws mandated that foreign corporations should pay income tax: “You entered into a transaction in the Philippines where you made income and therefore under Philippines laws, you are liable for income taxes.”



Certified public accountant Mon Abrea, who was present at the hearing, concurred with Drilon, saying that Xuzhou should have paid 25 percent income tax.



Drilon said Xuzhou’s admission “necessitates a deeper inquiry into tax liabilities of several foreign companies engaged by the PS-DBM in the supply of allegedly overpriced face masks and other medical supplies.”



Xuzhou also admitted that it is not registered with the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission or with the Bureau of Customs (BOC).



The BIR issued a “Certificate of No Records Available of Income Tax Return” on the corporation. The BOC also certified that it is not an accredited importer.



Xuzhou was never engaged in the transaction of medical supplies prior to 2020, Drilon noted.



Reforms at DBM



Senators also pushed for a measure to stop the PS-DBM from being cavalier with billions of taxpayers’ money.



During the DBM budget briefing at the Senate yesterday, Drilon said general provisions can be placed in the 2022 General Appropriations Act to at least prevent a recurrence of controversial deals between PS-DBM and Pharmally involving the alleged overpriced PPEs purchased with Department of Health funds.



“The reforms that should be instituted now… Can you (DBM) and Government Procurement Policy Board issue a circular which will address all these problems that we have encountered? All of the shenanigans that were made possible,” Drilon told DBM officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Tina Canda.



The PS-DBM was established in 1978 to be a self-sustaining agency as central procurement arm of the government for common-use supplies and materials used by agencies in their day-to-day operations, including pencils and bond paper.



Senators meanwhile described as “absurd” the claim of a lawyer that the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) has no authority to order the arrest of two more Pharmally executives over their refusal to submit documents subpoenaed by the panel.



Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon committee, said lawyer Ferdinand Topacio was mistaken when he stated that OSAA has no authority to arrest his clients, Pharmally corporate secretary and treasurer Mohit Dargani, and his sister, company president Twinkle Dargani, outside Senate premises.



“This will lead to a really stupid situation where a co-equal branch is rendered inutile because its supposed jurisdiction is restricted to where its building is situated,” Gordon said.



Activist group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), for its part, has called for the immediate blacklisting of Pharmally Pharmaceutical and the filing of criminal charges against its officials, following the initial findings of the Blue Ribbon committee on the supposed irregularities in the procurement of COVID supplies.



“With the Senate Blue Ribbon committee’s initial report on the Pharmally probe, it is necessary that immediate action be taken by concerned government agencies,” Bayan secretary-general Renato Reyes said in a press statement.



“The ombudsman can already take note of the committee report to initiate its own investigation. The Department of Justice (DOJ) can also do the same on the basis of the Senate report which already recommended criminal charges be filed,” he added.



Meanwhile, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said that the Data Privacy Act (DPA) of 2012 could not be invoked to avoid questions during congressional hearings delving into matters of public interest.



Privacy commissioner Raymund Liboro, in a statement issued yesterday, said the DPA “does not prohibit the disclosure of personal or sensitive personal information when necessary for purposes of complying with validly issued subpoenas by government investigating bodies.”



The NPC’s statement came as Pharmally officials have cited the DPA as among the reasons for declining to provide documents to the Senate committee.



The Bank Secrecy Law and Corporation Code were also cited for the refusal to turn in documents.



At Tuesday’s Blue Ribbon hearing on government’s awarding of about P42 billion worth of contracts for the procurement of supplies for pandemic response, Gordon said the committee already has initial findings which warrant the filing of criminal charges against businessman Michael Yang, a former presidential economic adviser, Overall Deputy Ombudsman Warren Liong, former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao and several executives of Pharmally including Linconn Ong, Mohit Dargani and Krizle Grace Mago.



Among the criminal charges recommended were violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, estafa, fraud, perjury and falsification of public documents under the Revised Penal Code. –  Elizabeth Marcelo, Rainier Allan Ronda, Louella Desiderio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ROBIN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' COVID count by up 3,656 more cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' COVID count by up 3,656 more cases


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wednesday's new cases pushed the country's caseload to 2,735,369.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Walden Bello is Leody de Guzman&rsquo;s new running mate for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Walden Bello is Leody de Guzman’s new running mate for 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former lawmaker Walden Bello has joined the 2022 vice-presidential race and is running in tandem with labor leader and presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate security says unable to locate, arrest Pharmally's Dargani siblings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate security says unable to locate, arrest Pharmally's Dargani siblings


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"They have not been arrested [nor have they] surrendered so far," Samonte, Senate sergeant-at-arms, told reporters. "As...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo&rsquo;s supporters try to break through their echo chambers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo’s supporters try to break through their echo chambers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beyond the pink social media feeds is a wider, wilder world where Vice President Leni Robredo is viciously criticized and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chilling effect on the press? Only ABS-CBN is off the air, Dela Rosa says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chilling effect on the press? Only ABS-CBN is off the air, Dela Rosa says


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Give me one single media practitioner that this government jailed because of their criticism against the government! Give...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Schools in 329 areas may reopen for in-person classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Schools in 329 areas may reopen for in-person classes


                              

                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 A total of 329 areas around the country have been deemed by the Department of Health  as places where K-12 schools may reopen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF studying incentives for vaccinated people
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF studying incentives for vaccinated people


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 Incentives intended to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now being studied by the Inter-Agency...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Online shop platforms liable for selling SMS blast machines&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Online shop platforms liable for selling SMS blast machines’


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Electronic commerce platforms, along with parties or merchants, can be held solidarily liable for the sale of SMS blast machines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED eyes mandatory vaccination for students
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED eyes mandatory vaccination for students


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 As face-to-face  classes are being reopened for more degree programs, the possibility of mandatory vaccination for college...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Public reminded to strictly follow health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Public reminded to strictly follow health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
As people flocked to the dolomite beach in Manila Bay, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with