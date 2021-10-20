

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Gov't told: Blacklist firm that paid no income tax despite P2.23-B pandemic contracts
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 7:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gov't told: Blacklist firm that paid no income tax despite P2.23-B pandemic contracts
Xuzhou Construction country manager Robin Han fields questions from Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon at Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on October 19, 2021. They conversed mostly through the Senate's translator.
Screen grab / Senate of the Philippines YouTube page 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon is calling on the government to blacklist one of its top pandemic suppliers, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, over its non-payment of income taxes in the country. 



The firm has cornered deals worth P2.23 billion with the Department of Budget and Management's procurement service as of September 2021, figures submitted by the agency to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee show. 





It is the country's fourth-most awarded pandemic supplier, trailing only Sunwest Construction and Development Corp. (P5.22-B) Element Trade Limited (P6.99-B) and Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. (P10.4-B). 



But Xuzhou country manager Robin Han told senators through a translator Tuesday that the firm has not paid income taxes in the Philippines because it is a "state-owned company in China" where it will "definitely pay an income tax."



"But you entered into a transaction in the Philippines where you made income," countered Drilon, a former justice secretary. "And therefore, under Philippine laws, you are liable for income tax." 



Han replied that the firm does not pay income tax because it does not "accept payments here in the Philippines." 



"I dispute that," Drilon said. "You sold goods here and you made profits from commercial transactions. You are liable for income taxes."



"I now call on the [Bureau of Internal Revenue] commissioner to take a look at this company [and[ how you can collect taxes on the sales they made in the country."



Accountant: Non-resident foreign firms should still pay taxes



Mon Abrea, a certified public accountant who was present at the hearing, concurred with Drilon, saying that Xuzhou should have paid 25% income tax as a non-resident foreign corporation. 



Drilon said the BIR has since issued a Certificate of No Records Available of Income Tax Return on the corporation. 



Pharmally's anomalous contracts with the government have so far been the main focus of the Blue Ribbon probe on reported deficiencies in pandemic spending. 



But Drilon said that the Chinese firm's testimony “necessitates a deeper inquiry into tax liabilities of several foreign companies engaged by the PS-DBM in the supply of allegedly overpriced face masks and other medical supplies.”



Xuzhou says PS-DBM handled its customs clearance, VAT 



According to Drilon, the Chinese firm is not registered with the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and with the Bureau of Customs. 



Han acknowledged as much to senators, telling them that Xuzhou only secured clearance with the PS-DBM which handled its clearance with the BOC and deducted 12% value-added tax from their payment.



"[This] is the first time I ever heard of DBM handling clearances for a Chinese company," Blue Ribbon chairman Richard Gordon said. "That's weird."



"I cannot quite reconcile that," Sen. Panfilo Lacson chimed in. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      SENATE
                                                      XUZHOU CONSTRUCTION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Several video posts on Facebook and YouTube claimed that the Commission on Elections had confirmed the disqualification of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Beginning October 20, the government will expand beyond Metro Manila its experiment on new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo&rsquo;s supporters try to break through their echo chambers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo’s supporters try to break through their echo chambers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beyond the pink social media feeds is a wider, wilder world where Vice President Leni Robredo is viciously criticized and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao will file criminal charges against his former friend, Jayke Joson, who accused the boxing icon of taking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Case build-up starts on possible 'war on drugs' abuses from 2016
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Case build-up starts on possible 'war on drugs' abuses from 2016


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
It took more than five years for authorities to start building criminal complaints to be filed against police officers who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Months past deadline, agencies 'finalizing comments' on online discounts for seniors, PWDs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Months past deadline, agencies 'finalizing comments' on online discounts for seniors, PWDs


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The credible reason for the delay is that certain big merchants and big online platforms are exerting lobby against the agencies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2,000 donated Astrazeneca doses arrive from Brunei
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2,000 donated Astrazeneca doses arrive from Brunei


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brunei has committed some 20,000 doses in total to the Philippines, a National Task Force against COVID-19 official said....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Provinces want time to study COVID-19 alert system before use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Provinces want time to study COVID-19 alert system before use


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We're asking if we can start on November 1, so the local chief executives can draft their own executive orders and look at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ups COVID-19 vaccination goal to 1.5 million jabs per day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ups COVID-19 vaccination goal to 1.5 million jabs per day


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the move is "in order to achieve a happy Christmas this year."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ review finds lapses in 'drug war' ops commonly punished with suspension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ review finds lapses in 'drug war' ops commonly punished with suspension


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The DOJ on Wednesday released some information on cases where the Philippine Natioanl Police Internal Affairs Service...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with