2,000 donated Astrazeneca doses arrive from Brunei
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 4:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
2,000 donated Astrazeneca doses arrive from Brunei
Officials from the Philippines and Brunei embassy in the country pose for a photo upon the arrival of some 2,000 donated doses of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook / PTV 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Brunei on Wednesday sent the Philippines some 2,000 donated doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. 



The Royal Brunei Airlines flight BI 683 landed at the NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque on the afternoon of October 20 carrying the additional supply of the jabs. 





There were no other details yet, such as on where the new AstraZeneca doses would go as well as why Brunei donated the vaccine. 



Dr. Ted Herbosa, special advisor to the National Task Force against COVID-19, said Brunei has committed some 20,000 doses in total to the Philippines. 



The latest shipment brought the Philippines' supply of the jabs to 11.10 million doses, according to Philstar.com's monitoring. 






Of that, 1.54 million were donations, 5.42 million from the COVAX Facility, while 4.13 million were procured by the private sector. 



The Philippines began its inoculation efforts in March with a goal of vaccinating up to 70% of the population, or 77.13 million to be exact. 



Latest figures showed there are now 24.69 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19.






Some 28.62 million, meanwhile, have received an initial dose. 



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said the government is now aiming to administer 1.5 million jabs per day before Christmas. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

