22.29% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A health worker looks at the lists during vaccination of minors at the Pasig City General Hospital on Oct. 15, 2021. The hospital is one of the sites for the pilot run of vaccinations for children ages 12 to 17 years old.

MANILA, Philippines — Official figures show that 24.31 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation campaign over seven months ago.

This is equivalent to 22.29% of the population, far from the 90% coverage that health authorities say is needed to reach herd immunity.

It is also far from the 50 to 60 million Filipinos the government is targeting to vaccinate before the year is out.

Department of Health figures as of October 17 also show that 28 million Filipinos — or 25.68% of the population — have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government again fell short of its target to vaccinate some 500,000 people daily, vaccinating an average of 375,773 people per day in the last week.

Since vaccination of the general public began this month, officials have fully inoculated 271,094 individuals not considered part of the priority sectors.

A total of 699,214 members of the general public have received an initial shot.

Meanwhile, the pilot COVID-19 vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 with underlying medical conditions started on October 15. The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said some 1,151 adolescents were inoculated that day.