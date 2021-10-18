
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
DOH reports 6,943 new COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH reports 6,943 new COVID-19 cases
Crowds gather as they wait for the famous Manila Bay sunset at the Manila Dolomite Beach during its second day being open on Sunday.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday logged 6,943 new coronavirus infections, bringing the Philippines' overall tally to 2,727,286.



Today's numbers saw active cases significantly down by 12,809 from the 81,641 on October 17. DOH said two laboratories did not submit screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 68,832 or 2.5% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 19,687 bringing the number to 2,617,693
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 86, or now 40,761 overall 
    • 




Reminder amid eased restrictions



    
	
  • DOH urged the public to remain vigilant against COVID-19. It came as many flocked to public spaces over the weekend, with Metro Manila downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the granular lockdown. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The country is now also seeing a decline in coronavirus-related deaths, with average fatalities this month at 69 per day from the 163 in August. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Authorities also reported 633 more cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 that were detected out of 748 samples sent for whole genome sequencing. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines received 270,090 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that will be allocated for minors' inoculation. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

