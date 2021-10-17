Quezon City government slams solon for misleading public on increase in property tax rate


































































 




   

   









The Philippine Star
October 17, 2021 | 9:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has criticized Anakalusugan Rep. Michael Defensor for misleading the public on an alleged forthcoming tax hike.



“He is lying, the ordinance mentioned by the lawmaker has nothing to do with increasing the land tax rate, but refers to increasing assessed value of properties in Quezon City,” said City Attorney Orlando Casimiro.



Casimiro was referring to Ordinance No. SP-2556, which was passed in 2016 when Mayor Joy Belmonte was still Vice Mayor and Presiding Officer of the Quezon City Council.



The Ordinance was passed in compliance with the mandate of Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 as amended that all local government units must conduct real property assessment every three years.



The Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the Ordinance’s implementation after it was questioned before the High Court in 2017. The SC junked the petition in 2018.



It was never enforced as fulfillment of Belmonte’s promise during the 2019 campaign that her administration won’t increase real property taxes.



“It is primarily a legislative measure where then Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte’s role was presiding officer. As Mayor she never enforced any increase in real property tax. Further, consistent with her policy and in consideration of the plight of the public during this pandemic, no public auction due to real property tax delinquency was ever conducted during her term,” Casimiro stressed.



Casimiro further clarified that the Ordinance won’t lead to an increase in land tax as it only correctly adjusts land values so land owners may realize higher returns on their lands.



“The taxes are not to be increased,” Casimiro stressed.



While the city government plans to adhere to the increased land values as mandated by law, Casimiro said that enforcement “is not even near the horizon” as the same has been suspended by the City Council.



Casimiro also pointed out that Defensor’s promise not to increase land taxes in Quezon City is not actually new as Belmonte has been doing it for the past three years.



“Please note that during Mayor Joy’s administration, taxes did not increase in the last three years. So Defensor’s promise is moot and old news already,” said Casimiro.



Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, also the presiding officer of the Quezon City Council, declared in a previous statement that there are no new taxes in Quezon City.



Sotto pointed out that Ordinance No. SP-2556, S-2016 was passed in compliance with RA 7160 during the term of former Mayor Herbert Bautista.



“Ngunit sa pangunguna ni Mayor Joy Belmonte noong siya’y Vice Mayor, ito ay nasuspinde at patuloy na hindi kinokolekta ng ating lungsod sa bisa ng SP-2778, S-2018 (suspending collection for 2018 and 2019) at SP-8888, S-2019 (suspending for 2020),” Sotto said.



The City Council also passed two more Ordinances (SP-2986, S-2020 and SP-2996, S-2021) suspending the implementation of the SP-2556, S-2016 in 2021 and 2022.



“Tayo po ay patuloy na nananawagan sa ating mga kasamahan sa Lungsod (lalo na at sila ay naturingang mga halal ng taumbayan) na maging maingat sa kanilang mga inilalabas na pahayag sa publiko,” he said.



Majority Leader Franz Pumaren as well as Councilor Jun Ferrer, who authored the ordinance on the suspension of increase in land valuation, echoed Sotto’s point.



“The alleged tax hike is nothing but fake news. It will remain suspended until Mayor Belmonte is holding office. The truth is, no decent politician will take advantage of the pandemic and the suffering public to sow fear and confusion,” Pumaren and Ferrer said.



Earlier, City Treasurer Ed Villanueva said the city government continues to “hit and even surpass its own tax collection target” even without additional revenue sources.



The Quezon City government collected P22 billion in taxes from local sources in 2020, surpassing its 2019 collection of P19.33 billion. The number did not include other revenue coming from the national government, such as internal revenue allotment (IRA).



The tax income came from real property tax, business tax and other taxes, such as amusement, transfer, contractors, and non-revenues such as slaughterhouses.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

