Philippines logs 7,772 more coronavirus infections
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 4:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs 7,772 more coronavirus infections
A mother with her daughter show their vaccination card after the inoculation of children at the Pasig City General Hospital on Oct. 15, 2021. The hospital is one of the sites for the pilot run of vaccinations for children ages 12 to 17 years old.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:45 p.m.) — Health authorities on Saturday reported 7,772 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2,713,509.



    
	
  • Active cases: 85,048 or 3.1% of the total
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 1,634 bringing the number to 95.4%
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 156, or now 40,580 overall
    • 




Over 1,000 kids vaccinated



    
	
  • The Department of Health reported that 1,151 adolescents with comorbidities have been inoculated against COVID-19 on the first day vaccinations for this age group kicked off in eight pilot hospitals in Metro Manila.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The DOH said that among those who have been given the shots, no one reported adverse reactions.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The Philippines received 720,000 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine that the government procured.
     



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

