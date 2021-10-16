Philippines logs 7,772 more coronavirus infections
October 16, 2021 | 4:32pm
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:45 p.m.) — Health authorities on Saturday reported 7,772 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2,713,509.
- Active cases: 85,048 or 3.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 1,634 bringing the number to 95.4%
- Deaths: 156, or now 40,580 overall
Over 1,000 kids vaccinated
- The Department of Health reported that 1,151 adolescents with comorbidities have been inoculated against COVID-19 on the first day vaccinations for this age group kicked off in eight pilot hospitals in Metro Manila.
- The DOH said that among those who have been given the shots, no one reported adverse reactions.
- The Philippines received 720,000 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine that the government procured.
