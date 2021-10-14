Philippines' COVID count by up 7,835 new cases
October 14, 2021 | 4:50pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday reported 7,835 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total count of infections to 2,698,232
Today's numbers active cases up by 2,439 from the 82,411 on October 13. DOH said four laboratories did not submit screening results.
- Active cases: 84,850 or 3.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 5,317 bringing the number to 2,573,161
- Deaths: 154, or now 40,221 overall
Easing of curbs
- The waiving of facility quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travelers from "green countries" takes effect today. But Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he would raise his concern before the IATF on this, adding he was not consulted.
- An interior department official said seats would be placed in between moviegoers when cinemas reopen in Metro Manila this weekend as it shifts to Alert Level 3.
- All Metro Manila cities are now under moderate risk, OCTA Research said, citing a continued decrease in new cases in the last seven days.
- The Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines said Beijing will donate another one million doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine to Manila.
- Preliminary results of a study in the United States showed people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may benefit from getting a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
