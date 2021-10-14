Philippines' COVID count by up 7,835 new cases

Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday reported 7,835 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total count of infections to 2,698,232

Today's numbers active cases up by 2,439 from the 82,411 on October 13. DOH said four laboratories did not submit screening results.

Active cases: 84,850 or 3.1% of the total



Recoveries: 5,317 bringing the number to 2,573,161



Deaths: 154, or now 40,221 overall

Easing of curbs