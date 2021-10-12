
































































 




   

   









FDA: No immediate need for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots yet
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 9:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.
The STAR  /  Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There is no immediate need to administer COVID-19 booster shots because there are no indications yet that the efficacy of vaccines has waned, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.



FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the number of breakthrough infections has not risen among those who got vaccinated with Chinese brand Sinovac. An infection is considered a "breakthrough" if it is caught after a person completes his inoculation.





"That means, at this time, there is no need to give booster (shots) yet because we have yet to see the waning effect of the vaccine," Domingo said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force on Monday.  



"Because at the fifth month, we can already see the lowering of its protection. The number of breakthrough infections should have risen. But we have not yet seen it at this time," he added.



Some Asian countries are planning to provide booster shots to their healthcare workers who were given Sinovac jabs amid reports that some people who are fully vaccinated with the China-made shots still got infected with COVID-19.



The Duterte administration has allocated P45 billion to buy booster shots in next year's national budget. Malacañang previously said Filipinos should wait for the vaccination of the majority of the population before seeking booster shots.



Domingo said 849 persons were infected with COVID-19 before their second dose but only 92 of them died. He noted that the figure went down to 126 infections and 16 deaths for persons who are fully vaccinated.



For persons who have been fully inoculated for more than 14 days, a total of 516 breakthrough infections have been recorded with 14 deaths. Domingo said almost all of the fatalities were senior citizens with health risks like hypertension and diabetes.



"With regard to Sinovac, five months have passed and we are approaching six months. But so far, we can see that it still offers protection and we are not seeing a huge increase in COVID-19 infections among our 20 million vaccinated persons," Domingo said in Filipino.  



"So I fully agree na at this time, there’s no reason to believe that we need it (booster shot) immediately," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

